ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hankook showcases airless tire at CES

By Park Eel-kyung, Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhKdW_0dfXqz5700

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean manufacturer Hankook Tire showcased an airless tire, dubbed "i-Flex," during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Seoul-based company said that, unlike conventional products, the new tire does not require air, thanks to its biomimetic design.

The tire is made up of a multi-layer interlocking spoke that helps support the load-bearing structure and absorb shock, the company said.

The 10-inch tire does not need regular checkups for air pressure and prevents accidents generated by flat tires, Hankook said.

"i-Flex is suitable for autonomous driving vehicles because its unique prototype is designed for a maximum ground plane," a Hankook representative said.

"The new product has already gained customers, as it was used for Hyundai Motor's latest robotics mobility platform, called Plug & Drive module."

The module from Hyundai is an all-in-one mobility solution, which brings together intelligent steering, braking, in-wheel electric drive and suspension hardware.

Hankook Tire has developed non-pneumatic tire technologies over the past decade, which gave rise to i-Flex.

Experts say that similar products will follow suit.

"We did not previously think that tires do not require air. But in fact, airless tires can be much safer than existing ones that need air pressure," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"In line with other automotive innovations like electric vehicles and driverless cars, more and more unprecedented technologies are to arrive in the future," he said.

Many new auto innovations are being rolled out in conjunction with the annual consumer electronics show, which runs through Friday.

Among them: A Japanese company is displaying a flying racecar. BMW showcased its color-changing exterior paint. Mercedes and Chrysler unveiled new electric concept cars.

Among other CES news from Korean companies, Samsung unveiled a TV that lets users trade non-fungible tokens. And Hyundai touted its plan to bring robotics into the metaverse.

Highlights from CES in Las Vegas

Comments / 6

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Goodyear Reveals Sustainable Tire Concept and Tests Airless Tire

Goodyear's tire prototype is made 70 percent from sustainable materials, the first step towards the company's goal of a 100 percent sustainable tire by 2030. New materials were developed for the tire, including polyester from recycled plastic bottles and surplus soybean oil. Goodyear will also start testing an airless tire...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Crazy New Steering Wheel Makes Tesla Yoke Look Normal

There has been no shortage of strange steering wheel designs, and that's just in the last year alone. Before that, there have been many strange steering wheels since the car was invented, but the recent prospect of autonomous driving has prompted a number of manufacturers to reinvent something that already has a perfect design. We've seen Tesla bring the yoke to market, but General Motors has something even stranger while Hyundai simply added a screen to its latest invention. BMW's latest take on the steering wheel is just as controversial, once again begging the question of why something that is literally ideal in its current form needs any fresh takes on its design.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

BMW showcases color-changing car at CES 2022

The BMW iX Flow concept car has been demonstrated at CES 2022. The vehicle can change color thanks to a coat of paint which includes E Ink, the same technology used in e-readers. BMW has demonstrated a color-changing car at CES 2022. The company showed the color adapting technology was...
CARS
BMWBLOG

2023 BMW 5 Series G60 spy video shows standard and PHEV prototypes

BMW’s three core sedans are all due for an update as the 3 Series LCI will be followed by the next-generation 7 Series and the new 5 Series. The latter has now been spotted roaming the streets of Munich in multiple configurations as some had a traditional powertrain while others featured a plug-in hybrid setup. Since the debut won’t happen anytime soon, there’s still a lot of testing that needs to be done to iron out all the kinks before pressing the start button on production.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Hankook Tire#Airless Tire#Driverless Cars#South Korean#Hyundai Motor#Plug Drive#Daelim University#Upi News Korea#Japanese#Mercedes#Chrysler#Ces News
homecrux.com

LG Display to Showcase a Throne with Flexible OLED Display at CES 2022

LG Display is developing new products that integrate OLED displays. In the same endeavor, the Korean tech company will be demonstrating its new flexible OLED technology at CES 2022. The company will be presenting two new product concepts including the Media Chair, which looks like a throne featuring a rotating, curved OLED screen to create new and different lifestyles.
ELECTRONICS
Times Union

Chrysler Airflow: Stellantis Showcases A Comeback Crossover At CES

After two years of what seemed like one long-running teaser campaign, automaker Stellantis has finally taken the wraps off a fully-functional Chrysler Airflow EV concept and addressed the brand’s future on the record at CES 2022. After the chaos of the last two years, you’d be forgiven for not...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept Aims To Redefine Luxury

General Motors is officially owning the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) despite the fact it's not there in person. No matter. Along with the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and our glimpse of both the Blazer and Equinox EVs due in 2023, GM's luxury division also has something to show.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
CARS
RideApart

Xubaka Electric Motorcycle: 70s Design meets '22 Technology

While it seems that riders are warming up to electric powertrains more and more nowadays, said riders are still attracted by sleek lines and classic design. That's what French electric startup Sodium Cycles is counting on with the Xubaka, its first electric motorcycle. Channeling vintage BMX energy and with a name only a Wookiee could pronounce correctly on the first try, this new EV combines form and function in one rad package.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

Chrysler Ready To Launch A Bunch Of New Models

Chrysler is going to be chasing its peers into the age of electrification with a series of proposed products it hopes to introduce over the next six years. This plan will be launched with the production version of the Airflow Concept under the watchful guidance of the Stellantis group. Speaking...
CARS
AFP

Self-driving race cars zip into history at CES

A racecar with nobody at the wheel snaked around another to snatch the lead on an oval track at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Friday in an unprecedented high-speed match between self-driving vehicles. Members of Italian-American team PoliMOVE cheered as their racecar, nicknamed "Minerva," repeatedly passed a rival entered by South Korean team Kaist. Minerva was doing nearly 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) when it blew past the Kaist car. Every racer was deemed a winner by organizers who saw the real victory as the fact that self-driving algorithms could handle the high-speed competition.
MOTORSPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tuya Smart to Showcase Industry-Leading IoT Tech at CES 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform service provider, has announced it will be returning to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show(CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 through 8, 2022. Tuya plans to showcase and launch new cutting-edge IoT products and services at CES as well as discuss new industry initiatives and partnerships that support Tuya's mission of enabling everything to be smart.
ELECTRONICS
AutoGuide.com

Hankook Kinergy 4S2 Review

Editor’s Note: AutoGuide arranged for Colum Wood to test out the Hankook Kinergy 4S2 four season tire over several months. Colum was not directly compensated for his review. It’s not often you replace a perfectly good set of tires. And especially not when they are perfectly good, good tires. By that I mean, premium tires.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mercury News

Larry Magid: Electric and autonomous vehicles showcase at CES

For many years, I spent the first week of January in Las Vegas at the giant Consumer Electronics Show but this year, I’m covering it from home. The show did go on, and some people and companies decided to attend in person, but like many journalists who cover CES, I wasn’t willing to risk exposure to omicron. Many exhibitors also skipped sending.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dotesports.com

BenQ showcases MOBIUZ line at CES 2022

BenQ is highlighting its MOBIUZ series of gaming monitors at CES 2022. The company is showing off its EX3210U and EX3410R models. While some may associate BenQ’s gaming monitors with its esports-oriented Zowie products, the MOBIUZ line is geared toward a more varied audience with larger displays and more bombastic designs with white back panels. The EX3210U is a 32-inch monitor while the EX3410R is a 34-inch monitor. Both monitor sizes are ideal for immersive gaming, but their specs cater to different audiences.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

bHaptics reveals TactGlove for VR, which it will showcase at CES 2022

BHaptics has announced the TactGlove, a haptic glove to allow you to touch things in VR. The company will demonstrate the gadget at CES 2022 in collaboration with Hand Physics Lab and Unplugged VR. Working For Notebookcheck. bHaptics has unveiled the TactGlove, which it claims is the first consumer-ready haptic...
ELECTRONICS
techworm.net

Sony Showcases Vision-S 02 SUV At CES 2022

At the CES 2020, Sony Group Corporation (“Sony”) had surprised the attendees by unveiling an electric car prototype called the “Vision-S”, an initiative aimed at contributing to the evolution of mobility. To demonstrate this concept in the real world, the Japanese tech giant started public road...
BUSINESS
CNET

Supersleek Chrysler Airflow concept officially unveiled at CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. What's old is new again at Chrysler. The automaker reached deep into the past with its latest design study. The new Airflow concept, which debuted on Wednesday at CES 2022, wears a legendary name that dates back to the 1930s, but there is nothing outdated or old-fashioned about this sleek EV.
CARS
The Associated Press

UBTECH Showcases Autonomous UV-C Robot at CES 2022

UBTECH Robotics, a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies, today announced the market availability of the newest addition to its portfolio of humanoid robots at CES 2022: ADIBOT-A, an autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robotics Solution. Named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, ADIBOT-A combines proven UV-C disinfecting technology, with the most sophisticated robotics hardware and AI software to provide an effective and affordable solution for creating clean and safe spaces.
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
255K+
Followers
47K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy