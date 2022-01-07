Apple Legal Chief Adams Saw Pay Near $27 Million in 2021 (1)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Legal Chief Adams Saw Pay Near $27 Million in 2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGC Katherine Adams’ pay package was mostly flat year-over-year. She earned more than legal chiefs at tech giants Microsoft, Oracle. paid general counsel Katherine Adams $26.9 million in 2021, a slight increase in her total compensation from the previous year. Adams last year received $21.9 million in stock...

