Apple Legal Chief Adams Saw Pay Near $27 Million in 2021 (1)

Apple CEO Tim Cook received a salary of nearly $ 100 million, to be exact 98.7 million, in 2021, during which he celebrated ten years at the helm of Cupertino and propelled Apple to record profits. during the pandemic. The figure emerges from a document delivered by the company to the SEC, the authority that controls the market in the US. In 2021, the average salary for employees was $ 68,254. Cook’s salary is therefore 1,447 times that of an average employee of the company. Tim Cook’s base salary remained unchanged at $ 3 million and most of it tied to restricted stock valued at $ 82.3 million. In 2020, the salary was only 14.8 million. The salary in 2021 soared thanks to the awards obtained in shares of the company. Cook, whose salary stuck at $ 3 million, received $ 82.3 million in Apple stock awards, $ 12 million for meeting Apple’s goals, and $ 1.4 million for air travel.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO