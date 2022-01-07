ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

Masking mandate issued for Harrison Schools amid COVID-19 increase

By Christina Randall
 4 days ago

HARRISON, Ark. — The rise of COVID-19 cases is forcing Harrison School District to issue a temporary masking mandate.

Starting Monday, January 10, Harrison Schools will be requiring all staff and students to wear masks. The masking requirement will be in effect for 9 days and the District will decide on Jan. 20 whether to extend the mask mandate.

Arkansas Schools recently provided updated guidance on quarantine guidelines as recommended by the CDC, Arkansas Department of Health, and the Arkansas Divison of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Our focus is safety and student learning,” said Superintendent Stewart Pratt. “If your student is required to be at home, please be in contact with your student’s teachers to ensure the learning continues while students are away from the classroom. We appreciate your help and support in this very challenging time.”

KOLR10 News

