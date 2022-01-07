Boston prepares for snowstorm

President Biden on Tuesday gave his full-throated endorsement for changing Senate rules to allow federal voting rights legislation to pass via a simple majority instead of a 60-vote threshold. Biden has in the past expressed an openness to tweaking Senate rules, such as reinstating the talking filibuster. But in Tuesday’s...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why...
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he’s doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery. While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work,...
Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when a fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile he claimed would remarkably increase the country’s nuclear “war deterrent.”. The report by North Korean state media on Wednesday came a day after the militaries of...
Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to an sheriff’s office report released Monday. There were no signs of foul play, and the room...
