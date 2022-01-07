KCPD seeks help locating suspect in deadly hit-and-run

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has released the image of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run from September in an attempt to locate them.

The event killed a secretary at Kansas City Public Schools, Valeria Villa-Alvarado . Alvarado's two children were also injured in the crash.

Police have since charged Arnold L. King for the incident, but have not been able to locate him.

"He is wanted for vehicular manslaughter, tampering w/a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a fatal crash," according to police.

KCPD also said he may have taken steps to alter his appearance since the accident, like cutting his hair.

Those with information are asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477 or submit an anonymous online form .

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.