Truck spends three days dangling over China cliff

Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
Nail-biting footage shows just how close a truck came to plunging off a 330ft cliff in China after the driver followed his sat nav up a narrow mountain road. The incident happened on January 1 near the city of Changzhi in Shanxi Province in northern China. Local officials said the...
It is one thing to take a liking to something and another thing to be obsessed with it! And relating to the latter is Wendy Suen. The 50-year-old from China possesses an undying love for snow globes – so much so that she owns a Guinness record for the world’s largest collection of the object!
China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticized the U.S. military’s decision not to punish those behind an August airstrike that killed 10 civilians and said the U.S. can no longer use the “pretext” of supporting democracy and human rights to act around the world. “While...
China was furious with Lithuania after it let Taiwan open a de facto embassy in its capital. Beijing appeared to punish Lithuania by blocking 20,000 bottles of its rum from entering China. Taiwan bought the entire shipment instead, a report said, and the government published recipes on how to cook...
CHINA is desperately clinging onto its "zero Covid" strategy as officials ban 13 million people from going outside as they face starvation and brutal punishments. The country is racing to control one of its worst outbreaks in a single city since the beginning of the pandemic with a sweeping lockdown and draconian restrictions.
In November, a US jury convicted Yanjun Xu, a senior Chinese intelligence officer, of espionage. Xu was arrested in Belgium in 2018 and is the first Chinese intelligence officer extradited to the US. The case shows how China has pursued industrial secrets to help it rapidly improve its own military.
The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
CHINESE residents have been reportedly trading £260 Nintendo consoles for instant noodles amid fears of food shortages during the world's toughest lockdown. Authorities have banned 13 million people in the city of Xi’an from going outside even for essential reasons, as the country is trying to control one of its worst Covid outbreaks.
China's air force and navy now field roughly 2,800 aircraft, about 2,250 of them combat aircraft. That gives China the largest aviation force in the region and the third largest in the world. The build up of that force means China is "rapidly catching up to Western air forces," the...
Amazon stopped offering customer ratings and reviews of books sold in China at the request of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Reuters investigation. The Chinese government ordered Amazon to stop allowing customers to review books following less-than-perfect ratings of a collection of President Xi Jinping’s writings, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Amazon partnered with a state-owned firm called China International Book Trading Corp (CIBTC) and created a portal, which it called China Books, that promotes Chinese Communist Party material and forbids negative reviews.
China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
It’s uncomfortable to feel surrounded. Countries don’t like having hostile forces near their borders. That’s one reason the United States has built rings of bases around China, Russia, and Iran. Even if we don’t attack, constant activity at and around those bases, including saber-rattling maneuvers, unsettles our adversaries every day.
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Officials in a Chinese province said the country's longest underwater tunnel, which stretches 6.65 miles beneath Lake Taihu, has opened after nearly four years of construction. Jiangsu Province officials announced the tunnel, located east of Shanghai, officially opened to vehicle traffic in both directions. The tunnel,...
Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.
