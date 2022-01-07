ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Supreme Court leaves COVID powers law in place, limiting government options

By Jonathan Shorman and
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Supreme Court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that the state’s emergency management law was unconstitutional, leaving in place controversial rules limiting the power of local and state officials during the pandemic. But the Supreme Court declined to say whether the law is, in fact,...

