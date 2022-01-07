ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bon Jovi Reveal April 2022 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time for Bon Jovi to rock more faces in 2022. The band just announced a 15-date spring tour that will spool out over the course of April 2022. The run will start on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, hitting mostly the eastern, midwestern and southern U.S. before wrapping on April...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

My 1053 WJLT

The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour’s Coming to Nashville and Indianapolis

Shot to the heart and you're to blame. You give love a bad name!- Bon Jovi. Well, today, we're giving concert news a GOOD name!. Big news for concert fans and even bigger news if those fans love Bon Jovi! The group just announced their 2022 North American Tour and it's rolling into three cities within easy driving distance of the tristate- Nashville, St. Louis and Indianapolis!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS New York

Bon Jovi Announces 2022 Tour Dates, But None In New Jersey So Far

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville. The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.
MUSIC
People

Bon Jovi to Embark on 15-Stop North American Arena Tour in April

The band will kick off a 15-stop North American arena tour in April called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, they announced on Friday. The "Livin' on a Prayer" rockers were previously scheduled to tour in 2020, but were forced to cancel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they've stayed busy,...
MUSIC
104.1 WIKY

Bon Jovi unveils tour plans for this year

Bon Jovi will be there for its fans later this year. The rockers unveiled plans for a 15-stop tour that will span across the U.S. starting in the spring. Called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, the band will hit up arenas in the country’s biggest cities, starting April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ tour wraps April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
iheart.com

Bon Jovi Announces Greenville Date For 2022 Tour

Bon Jovi is hitting the road in April for the upcoming Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, including a stop right here in Greenville. Bon Jovi kicks off its 2022 tour with a show in Omaha on April 1, playing cities across the country throughout the month before ending with a stop in Nashville on April 30. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will head to the Carolinas for a few shows, including a stop at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 11.
GREENVILLE, SC
Classic Rock 96.1

Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Bon Jovi have announced a North American arena tour for spring 2022. The chart-topping rockers will kick off their monthlong trek on April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and conclude the run on April 30 in Nashville. Tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14. You can find more details at Bon Jovi's website and see the full list of tour dates below.
MUSIC
klpw.com

Bon Jovi To Make Tour Stop At Enterprise Center

Tickets go on sale next Friday for the Bon Jovi concert. It was announced today the band will play at Enterprise Center in April. The 2022 Tour will make a St. Louis stop on April 21st and take the stage at 8 p.m. Bon Jovi tickets go on sale a week from today at 10 o'clock on Ticketmaster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate

Bon Jovi Announce American Tour Starting in April, Despite Omicron Surge

Displaying a characteristic damn-the-torpedoes spirit in the face of the omicron surge, Bon Jovi have announced dates for an American tour beginning in April. The recent omicron surge has caused the cancelation or postponement of multiple events — most recently Dead & Co.’s “Playing in the Sand” festival in Mexico, which was canceled Thursday, a day before it was scheduled to begin, after guitarist John Mayer and multiple members of the touring team tested positive.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Bon Jovi Return to the Road With 2022 Spring Tour

Bon Jovi will return to the road this April for the band’s first full-scale tour of the pandemic era. Dubbed simply “Bon Jovi 2022 Tour,” the 15-date trek — Omicron permitting — kicks off April 1st in Omaha and zips around the Midwest and southern region of the U.S. before concluding April 30th in Nashville. Check out Bon Jovi’s site for ticket information.
MUSIC
cbslocal.com

Bon Jovi To Perform At Xcel Energy Center In April

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi is getting back on the road again this spring, with a stop scheduled in St. Paul. On Friday, Xcel Energy Center announced that the show is slated for April 3. Tickets will go on sale for most markets on Jan. 14.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS 58

Bon Jovi to perform at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum April 2022

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is coming to Fiserv Forum this spring. The show is set for April 5 at 7:30 p.m. According to a news release, Bon Jovi band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. Bon Jovi’s 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it “BRILLIANT” and Associated Press highlighting the depth of lyrics within the songs surrounding “chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISH-TV

Bon Jovi tour coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bon Jovi is coming to the Circle City. The rock band announced their spring tour on Friday, and they’ll be making a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. EST. and can be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wtoc.com

Bon Jovi to perform at Enmarket Arena in April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bon Jovi will be making a stop at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah in April. The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour will be in Savannah on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14 at 10 am, check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11 at 10 am local time.
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

Bon Jovi to play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Legendary rock band Bon Jovi is coming to the Upstate. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Friday Bon Jovi is bringing its 2022 tour to Greenville on April 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. For more details, click here. “We have all missed touring...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bon Jovi at Fiserv Forum, concert date set for April 5

MILWAUKEE - Bon Jovi announced on Friday, Jan. 7 the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, which includes a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 5. A news release says tickets for the Milwaukee show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. You are invited to visit bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Loudwire

10 Years Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Tour, Reveal ‘Deja Vu’ Video

10 Years will be back onstage at a concert venue near you this spring, as the band has booked a 33-date run of the U.S. that will spool out over the months of March and April. The trek gets underway March 14 in Pittsburgh, starting in the Eastern U.S. and making its way through the Midwest and Southeast before heading out West and circling back around to finish on April 29 in Harrison, Ohio.
MUSIC
WTHR

Bon Jovi announces April tour stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is headed out on a North American tour, and there will be a stop in Indianapolis. The legendary rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 19. Presale tickets will be available to JBJ Experience members on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
