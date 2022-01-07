ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio solicitor general makes anti-vax mandate case to Supreme Court remotely after getting Covid

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Ohio's solicitor general, Ben Flowers, participated in Supreme Court oral arguments about the Biden administration's vaccine mandates remotely on Friday after testing positive for Covid. Flowers tested positive after Christmas last week, Ohio’s attorney general’s office confirmed to NBC News. He had been vaccinated and boosted...

question everything
4d ago

no way anyone should be forced to wear a mask proven to not stop the spread nor should anyone be forced to take a proven faulty and discontinued covid test! Its simply a cold and will run its course. Dont believe me check the symptoms, now look at the symptoms nyquil alleviates. B🔥🔥M! Want to know how to scare people? Change the name of the cold. Up next flu... flurona 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️

