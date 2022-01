When Karen Vega graced the cover of Vogue México in July of 2020, Vega took the world by storm as the first Oaxacan model to do so in the publication’s history. Since then, she has become a coveted model that has appeared in Elle Mexico, L'Officiel Mexico, and Grazia Mexico allowing the conversation of diversity in the fashion industry to continue. However, she isn't the only Oaxacan model that should be on your radar. The talent agency behind Vega is making sure to challenge the perception that México, Latin America, and the world have of “what a model should look like” by highlighting the beauty of the physical attributes prominent in Oaxaca and the south of Mexico, in general.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO