Adidas Release Signature Mohamed Salah Boots Before AFCON

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago
Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has been given the privilege to have his own signature Adidas boots made!

The fact that Mohamed Salah didn't have a signature boot until now is very surprising, but his sponsor, Adidas, have made up for that with an unbelievable football boot.

Adidas have released the ‘Prepare For Battle’ X Speedflow MS.1 just in time for Mohamed Salah's and Egypt's AFCON pursuit.

These boots are limited edition and there are only 1069 boots available worldwide, 69 being the amount of goals Salah needs to be Egypts all time top goalscorer.

The boot comes in 'White/Gold Metallic/Scarlet' with Mo Salah's logo in gold on the back of the left heel in gold and his signature crown on the right boot.

Each boot will have a unique number on it, marking what issue it is.

These boots are absolutely stunning and we will get to witness the Egyptian King wearing them in Egypt's first match against Nigeria on Tuesday, 11 January.

Hopefully he can also score some world class goals at Anfield with his new signature boots!

Mohamed Salah
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

