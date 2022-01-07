ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iFast Snags Majority Stake in Bahrain’s BFC Bank

By PYMNTS
Cover picture for the articleIFast has grabbed a majority stake in Bahrain’s BFC Bank through an agreement with bidding company Eagles Peak, a move that gives the Singapore-based FinTech a stronger foothold in the U.K., according to a Finews.asia report Friday (Jan. 7). As part of the deal, iFast will acquire 85%...

