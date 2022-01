More than 120 city employees in Coral Springs tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the city’s announcement of a robust new testing regime, according to an internal memo. “As we enter into the New Year holiday weekend, I wish I could share better news regarding the spread of COVID-19 among employees,” City Manager Frank Babinec wrote to city employees in a Dec. 30 email. “Since my last communication, positive cases for staff have more than doubled, with over 120 positive members of our organization.”

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO