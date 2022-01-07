ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Can Richardson be traded this season?

By Old Utican
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

The ESPN Trade Machine doesn't show any restriction. The FansPo machine...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

LaVar Ball Advises LeBron James To Retire In Cleveland: "Go Finish Up Your Thing And Get Game In Your Hometown, Man."

A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James was somehow linked with a move back to Cleveland seeing how well the Cavaliers are playing this 2021/22 NBA season. The Cavs are shocking the world when nobody expected little to nothing from them, climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they rank 6th, avoiding the play-in tournament positions.
NBA
CelticsBlog

IN THE KNICK OF TIME!

From the last games still bear the scar. After career high, didn’t want to show out less?. Quickley plays…nah, too easy ;) Josh, bounce it off a Knick, love to see. 4 min., Cs +23, relax? A win would be nice ;) Brown, ol’ time 3! "Schrewder"➡️RWIII!...
NBA
CelticsBlog

A sneaky good Schroder trade......

Schroder and Gomez (12.9M salary) Tyrus Jones and B. Clarke (11.1M salary) Jones is an expiring deal at 8.4M but we would have his bird rights to keep him , unlike Schroder. Jones is small but an élite passer with a career assist to TO ratio over 4!!. His...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Which young Celtics players have trade value?

It has been a while since we checked in on the Development Power Rankings. Here’s where I ranked them in the last article (about a quarter of the way through the season) and frankly, I haven’t seen anything that changes this order:. Grant Williams. Romeo Langford. Payton Pritchard.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Schroeder needs to go

For the price we got Schroeder at, it was a good signing. We are already committed long term to a non-shooting point gaurd in marcus smart. When those two play together it looks terrible. Theey both try to run the Pick and role and because the other can't shoot they don't have enough room to drive and dish or finish or even be a threat to play make. So it'd either a forced shot or they kick it out to the other and they're back where they started with 6-8 seconds gone from the shot clock.
NBA
CelticsBlog

2 interesting stats

1. Jaylen Brown's career assists basically = turnovers (2021-2022 more TO's than assists) 2. Rob Williams this season: more blocks than personal fouls. Not to pick on Brown, but impossible to not factor stat 1 into C's struggles for past few seasons. He needs to be moved from SG to SF, limited with ball-handling IMO.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics PRIDE podcast: Ime Udoka’s coaching style and trade ideas

The Celtics Pride guys are back together again to talk all things Celtics. They start this week’s episode by offering a few more trade ideas before delving into the recent response to head coach Ime Udoka’s comments and philosophy of honesty. “Honest Ime,” as Adam calls him, is...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CelticsBlog

My top four NBA trades by the deadline ( I am almost always WRONG!)

None are Boston related I am afraid, but here is my top four biggest trades by the deadline this season in the NBA. #1) Philly trades B. Simmons ($33M) to the Kings for D. Fox (28.1M) No draft compensation either way as Philly decides to move on with a young...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Report: Celtics have no interest in trading Tatum or Brown, but are open for business otherwise

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics have no interest in splitting up the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. A disappointing start to the season has some questioning Boston’s plans moving forward. The Celtics are 19-21 on the season and currently fighting for a play-in spot in a competitive Eastern Conference. While speculations about trading Brown have run rampant, there has been no indication that the C’s have interest in dealing him.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA

Comments / 0

