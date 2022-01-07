Can Richardson be traded this season?

DeMarcus Cousins may have a new team very soon. Cousins was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. But he has already talked with some other teams and could end up signing with the Denver Nuggets. Marc J. Spears reported Saturday that Cousins is set to meet with...
A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James was somehow linked with a move back to Cleveland seeing how well the Cavaliers are playing this 2021/22 NBA season. The Cavs are shocking the world when nobody expected little to nothing from them, climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they rank 6th, avoiding the play-in tournament positions.
From the last games still bear the scar. After career high, didn’t want to show out less?. Quickley plays…nah, too easy ;) Josh, bounce it off a Knick, love to see. 4 min., Cs +23, relax? A win would be nice ;) Brown, ol’ time 3! "Schrewder"➡️RWIII!...
Schroder and Gomez (12.9M salary) Tyrus Jones and B. Clarke (11.1M salary) Jones is an expiring deal at 8.4M but we would have his bird rights to keep him , unlike Schroder. Jones is small but an élite passer with a career assist to TO ratio over 4!!. His...
It has been a while since we checked in on the Development Power Rankings. Here’s where I ranked them in the last article (about a quarter of the way through the season) and frankly, I haven’t seen anything that changes this order:. Grant Williams. Romeo Langford. Payton Pritchard.
For the price we got Schroeder at, it was a good signing. We are already committed long term to a non-shooting point gaurd in marcus smart. When those two play together it looks terrible. Theey both try to run the Pick and role and because the other can't shoot they don't have enough room to drive and dish or finish or even be a threat to play make. So it'd either a forced shot or they kick it out to the other and they're back where they started with 6-8 seconds gone from the shot clock.
1. Jaylen Brown's career assists basically = turnovers (2021-2022 more TO's than assists) 2. Rob Williams this season: more blocks than personal fouls. Not to pick on Brown, but impossible to not factor stat 1 into C's struggles for past few seasons. He needs to be moved from SG to SF, limited with ball-handling IMO.
The Celtics Pride guys are back together again to talk all things Celtics. They start this week’s episode by offering a few more trade ideas before delving into the recent response to head coach Ime Udoka’s comments and philosophy of honesty. “Honest Ime,” as Adam calls him, is...
None are Boston related I am afraid, but here is my top four biggest trades by the deadline this season in the NBA. #1) Philly trades B. Simmons ($33M) to the Kings for D. Fox (28.1M) No draft compensation either way as Philly decides to move on with a young...
Draymond Green was in the starting lineup on Sunday night, but due to left calf tightness during warmups, he will not play in the game. He committed an intentional foul, and exited immediately after the game started.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics have no interest in splitting up the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. A disappointing start to the season has some questioning Boston’s plans moving forward. The Celtics are 19-21 on the season and currently fighting for a play-in spot in a competitive Eastern Conference. While speculations about trading Brown have run rampant, there has been no indication that the C’s have interest in dealing him.
The Boston Celtics have significant concerns with their current roster and are thus likely among the teams in the NBA most likely to be making trades ahead of the February 10 deadline, now less than one month in the future. But with the franchise signaling their lack of interest in...
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
After more than two and a half years rehabbing a torn ACL and a torn Achilles tendon, Klay Thompson has returned for the Golden State Warriors. It didn't take him long to get on the board, either. Less than 40 seconds into the game, Thompson came off a screen and...
