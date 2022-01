The Boys finally gave Homelander (Antony Starr) a taste of his own medicine at the end of Season 2 almost 18 months ago, and we've been waiting to figure out what the next diabolical development from the supes will be for what feels like forever. As Season 3 has finished production and we now have a release date, we are finally starting to get some real details about the upcoming season. We have no idea how The Boys Season 3 might top running a speed boat into a giant whale (no really, they did that), but we do know that Jensen Ackles is joining the fray as Soldier Boy. But what's next for Butcher (Karl Urban) and his cohorts as they try to convince themselves they have Homelander on a short leash after that literally explosive finale?

