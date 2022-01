The Gitto Group is one step closer to starting the construction on its latest project in Upper Port. Vice President Rob Gitto said that earlier this month the group received approval from the Village of Port Jefferson and the Town of Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency to finally close on an economic development package that will assist as the developer constructs a mixed-use project on the corner of Main Street and North Country Road. Gitto said the complex will include 36 rental units and two retail spaces below. It is to be located where the PJ Lobster House originally stood, as well as a former florist shop.

BROOKHAVEN, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO