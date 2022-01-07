ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis player Renata Voracova joins Novak Djokovic in Australia detention hotel

Renata Voracova during a 2018 match USA TODAY Sports

Another tennis star was detained by Australian Border Force officials upon landing in Melbourne for the 2022 Australian Open.

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova was placed in the same immigration detention hotel as Novak Djokovic after having her visa canceled by Australian Border Force officials, Czech authorities confirmed Friday, via ESPN.

Voracova was reportedly detained after being told by Australian Border Force officials that she had to leave the country. It’s unclear why Voracova was apprehended by Australian officials.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said Voracova and Djokovic are “in the same detention” in Melbourne “together with several other players.” The statement did not include the other names.

“We submitted through our embassy in Canberra a protest note and are asking for an explanation of the situation. However, Renata Voracova decided to drop out of the tournament due to limited possibilities for training and to leave Australia.”

According to ESPN, the ABF also confirmed Friday that investigations were conducted into the visa status of two other people connected to the Australian Open. One person voluntarily left the country and the other was taken into immigration detention pending deportation.

On Tuesday, Djokovic shared in a post on social media that he was excited to touch down in Melbourne for the Australian Open after obtaining a medical exemption.

The tournament has a vaccination requirement in place for players staff and fans.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a tweet on Thursday that Djokovic’s visa was canceled due to Australia’s “strong border policies” for COVID-19.

That same day, Morrison said in a news conference that Djokovic “didn’t have a valid medical exemption” to the vaccination requirement for entering Australia.

Djokovic, who has not said if he is vaccinated against COVID-19, filed a legal appeal on Thursday. He has a court date set for Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLRBz_0dfXiw9G00
The inside of the bedroom of Hossein Latifi, an asylum seeker who is detained at the Park Hotel where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is believed to be held.

The exact conditions and environment of where players are being held after being detained in Australia is unclear. Though, photos from inside one of the small hotel rooms shows an unkept bed close to the ground, with no headboard.

The room included two gray chairs, a nightstand and a light fixture attached to a grey wall. Someone’s belongings, including a cup, headphones and what looked like a beaded necklace, were scattered on the nightstand.

Other photos show plastic containers filled with what appeared to be some sort of vegetable soup concoction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNJAG_0dfXiw9G00
Food given to Hossein Latifi, an asylum seeker who is detained at the Park Hotel.

Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, told the Associated Press on Thursday that her son is a “prisoner” in “just some small immigration hotel, if it’s [a] hotel at all.”

Djokovic took to Instagram to share a message on his story thanking his supporters from around the world.

“I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” he wrote. His wife, Jelena Djokovic, tweeted a similar message, thanking her husband’s supporters.

After this week’s event, it’s unclear if Djokovic will compete for his 10th Australian Open title and fourth consecutive championship at Melbourne Park.

The tournament begins on Jan. 17.

