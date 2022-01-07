ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

No toll money, no problem: 10 free bridges connecting NJ and PA

By Joe Votruba
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unlike the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority, there is actually some relief when it comes to crossing the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. While many of the major bridges you hear about in...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Restrictions Scheduled For New Jersey, Pennsylvania Roadways Ahead Of Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restrictions are on the way for some of the major interstates and roadways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of freezing rain. Overnight cold temperatures will freeze light rain slated to start Sunday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions related to their tier system. All tiers restrict buses, RVs, and motorcycles. For a breakdown of the tier system, click here. Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1: Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and The entire length of I-79. Tier 1 also restricts tractors without trailers. Effective...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Large supermarket operator acquires 7 more ShopRite stores in N.J.

One of New Jersey’s largest supermarket operators is increasing its footprint throughout the state. Saker ShopRites acquired seven ShopRite stores, located in Toms River, Lacey, Berkeley, Manchester, Jackson, Waretown and Stafford, according to the Asbury Park Press. The stores, which were previously owned by Perlmart Inc., will retain Perlmart’s...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
City
Delaware, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Government
Atlantic County, NJ
Traffic
County
Atlantic County, NJ
CBS New York

Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday. The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice. The following highways are affected: I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287 The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor trailers Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Passenger vehicles pulling trailers Recreational vehicles Motorcycles Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways. For more details, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Tolls#Toll Bridge#Drjtb#The New Hope
hudsontv.com

NJ Turnpike Exit 16E/18E Toll Relief For E-Z Pass Users Registered In 6 Hudson/Bergen Municipalities

There’s good news for drivers living in 5 Hudson County municipalities and 1 Bergen County town who have E-Z Pass and utilize two of the New Jersey Turnpike’s exits. Financial relief is coming in a few months after State Senators Nicholas Sacco and Brian Stack heard the complaints of drivers and the concern of Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NJ.com

Opposition grows to big warehouse developments in small N.J. towns

Residents in two South Jersey towns are pushing back on plans for new warehouse complexes, one proposed and one already approved, both in residential areas. Officials in Pilesgrove, Salem County, were forced to reschedule a meeting last month after a crowd of more than 100 residents turned out for a planning board hearing on a 1.6 million square-foot warehouse complex on a former farm. The meeting has been rescheduled for February as officials continue a search for a larger venue.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
wdac.com

Higher Tolls in Effect On PA Turnpike

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase has now gone into effect. Last July, the commission approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system, except the Southern Beltway west of Pittsburgh. Like its previous increases since 2009, the measure is required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the commission’s required payments to the state to fund non-Turnpike transportation needs. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle has increased from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers. E-ZPass drivers will continue to pay the lowest toll rates across the PA Turnpike,
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

NJ, Pa. Issue Vehicle and Speed Restrictions Ahead of Icy Weather

Ahead of potentially icy conditions on the tri-state area roads Sunday, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have started implementing vehicle and speed restrictions. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley as light but steady freezing rain falls through the morning.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy