Denver, CO

You can get a puffing citation if you remote start your vehicle, leave it idling more than 5 minutes

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a cold, snowy week in Colorado . It might seem like a good idea to start your car and let it heat up while you go inside and stay warm, but that’s actually illegal.

Leaving your car unattended while it’s running is considered “puffing” and makes you very vulnerable to getting your vehicle stolen.

The Denver Police Department said vehicles with a remote start are exempt from this. However, there is an exception to that: if your vehicle has been idling for longer than 5 minutes, whether on public or private property, it is subject to citation.

Snow totals for Colorado from Jan. 5-6 snowstorm

The law was created to protect Colorado’s air from harmful emissions, not to protect from creating potential theft scenarios, according to DPD.

According to Colorado law, people caught puffing could receive a fine of $60.

Comments

victory lap
4d ago

What ? People are shooting each other all over Denver and a remote start or someone warming their car is your priority, everyone knows they won't have a car if stolen and that's punishment enough!

Reply(1)
13
John doe
4d ago

How many murderers are walking the streets of Denver ? There are almost 2,000 unsolved murders to date and this is their concern !? Heaven forbid these people do some real actual police work in this god forsaken city

Reply(1)
10
Jacob Duran
4d ago

then why is it I see unattended police cars idling all the time while they're in eating lunch

Reply(1)
13
 

