At the Quartermaine estate, Tracy reminds BLQ that she tried to buy a black market baby from her. She asks where the child came from. BLQ claims she found a mother who needed help and used the child to get back the ELQ shares. Tracy can’t understand why she is still doing this if the mother was on board. “Do not tell me you were stupid enough to steal a baby,” Tracy hopes. BLQ swears that Bailey is not stolen but this doesn’t explain why she’s involved a cop in all of her lies. Brook Lynn insists she and Chase are just friends. Tracy also finds that hard to believe.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO