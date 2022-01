WESTPORT, Conn. — State Sen. Will Haskell, a Democrat who currently represents the town of Westport, has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022. At the end of his term, Haskell plans to attend law school and spend more time with his loved ones, he said during his announcement. He served the 26th District for two terms in the Connecticut State Senate.

