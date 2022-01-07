ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘We are in crisis mode’: With COVID-19 sick calls on the rise, shelter needs help placing pets in homes

By Nabil Remadna
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOUsO_0dfXhw7300

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Some businesses are having to close down because of so many people calling out with COVID-19, and it’s also causing problems at local animal shelters.

Austin Pets Alive! is making an urgent plea to get as many of their dogs and puppies adopted or fostered by Friday.

The shelter is dealing with sick calls because of COVID-19, and that means there are fewer people to take care of the animals.

Up to 60 cats found at Round Rock home, crews work to remove them

“We are in crisis mode,” said Suzie Chase, Austin Pets Alive! spokesperson. “Right now, it is an emergency at Austin Pets Alive! making sure every dog gets the medication they need, food, water, walks, everything they need. We have to make sure we get at least 50 of them in homes, so that the remaining dogs we have get the excellent care they need with the staffing we have.”

The original call was to get 50 dogs moved into homes in two days. The latest update was they still needed 37 dogs moved from the shelter. The shelter is also looking for volunteers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Round Rock, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid#Home#Dog#Austin Pets Alive#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXAN

Student, gun removed from a San Marcos elementary school Friday

Kash Greathouse, the principal at Rodriguez Elementary School in the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, sent a letter to parents Friday with some details about what happened. Greathouse said a gun was found on campus and the student associated with the gun "will be disciplined according to SMCISD’s student code of conduct."
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Report says CapMetro plan ‘not realistic’ during 2021 winter storm

"We are thankful for the recommendations that we were given, and we have already taken steps to implement suggestions from the report, so we can better serve the community in another crisis situation. As an agency, we are better prepared today if there were to be a similar weather event tomorrow," Capital Metro officials said in a statement.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy