What has been your personal experience with cannabis?. I grew up in the War on Drugs time period, in what was at one point the murder capital of the country: East New York, Brooklyn. I watched my male friends get dropped to the ground for very minimal amounts of cannabis. I was an athlete in high school and college, so I stayed away from it until I was an adult. About 10 years ago, I was an executive at Target, suffering from insomnia, struggling with inflammation, and experiencing early signs of multiple sclerosis. It was my mother, a lifetime cannabis user, who suggested it to me. Using cannabis improved my inflammation and helped me keep up with my demanding career.

