Basketball

Howard scores 30 as #21 UK beats #15 Georgia 84-76

By Kent Taylor
Wave 3
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAVE) - All-American Rhyne Howard scored 30 points as #21 UK beat #15 Georgia 84-76 on Thursday night...

www.wave3.com

