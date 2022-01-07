ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

If You Thought Your Day Was Productive, This 6-Year-Old's Morning Routine Might Put It to Shame

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when you thought that you had a productive schedule worked out for your morning routine, it turns out there's a 6-year-old who has managed to make even the most productive adults look at least a little lazy. Indeed, a viral TikTok of the youngster going through his morning rituals has...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 2

WeNeedFarmers
2d ago

Kinda germs phobia but kudos to him. At his age I was milking cows, bottle feeding calves, hauling feed to animals, collecting eggs and then going to school only to come home and do the same. It’s not a matter of being lazy, it’s life!

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Mother says she was criticised by fellow moms for looking too ‘nice’ at playground

A mother has spoken about the positive impact taking time to get ready each morning has on her mental health after recounting an incident where she was criticised for looking too “nice” by fellow moms on the playground.Rosa, who goes by the username @rosapicosa on TikTok, recalled the encounter in a video posted to the app in October.“Last year, my son and I were on our weekly playground excursion when we came across the ever-intimidating mom group,” she began the video, which sees her getting ready in front of a mirror. “Now, I had zero reasons to believe they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
InspireMore

‘Wait, you’re not kidding? 30 seconds ago, our life was perfect.’: Mom to son with Down syndrome says ‘you’re not the baby I thought, but you’re still MY baby’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When our third child was born on November 20, 2018, his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and he wasn’t breathing, so they immediately took him to a side table in the delivery room where NICU nurses worked on him. He cried and was stable within seconds, but after cleaning him up and doing whatever they do to babies after they’re born, they asked us if they could take him to the NICU for observation. Because of his dramatic entry, that didn’t raise any red flags for my husband, Adam, or me. They let me give him a quick kiss and squeeze, and then they whisked him off. Adam accompanied Milo to the NICU, and shortly returned saying that they were doing, and I quote, ‘Dumb stuff, like talking about his tongue and commenting on his hands.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

6-year-old twins amaze internet with stunning cleaning habits

These kids have accomplished more in their six short years than most of us have in a lifetime. A mom on TikTok has become the envy of parents everywhere posting videos of her 6-year-old twins waking up at 6 a.m. to cook and clean for themselves before going to school.
KIDS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy