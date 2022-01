COVID still has us locked in its steely grip. We have been wrestling with it for over 20 months in multiple waves. In March 2020, we watched its sweep across the globe as an unchecked outbreak, forcing society to shut down to protect ourselves as the numbers of sick, hospitalized and dead mounted. We became mini-epidemiologists and tracked the alpha, delta and now omicron variants. In these pages I reflected on each deadly milestone, pausing to mourn the mounting loss. As of this writing, COVID has killed more than 817,000 in the U.S. and we have expectations that many more will die.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO