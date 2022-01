The Houston Astros seem willing to pass on Carlos Correa, but that could be a giant mistake in the long run. Correa wants more than the 10 years, $325 million that his shortstop counterpart Corey Seager earned with the Texas Rangers. In the state of Texas, the taxes are far less of a factor in these contracts, so Correa should still be willing to listen to what Houston has to say despite their ignorance to his dealings thus far.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO