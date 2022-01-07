And Just Like That: Is It Any Wonder Carrie Considered A Facelift?

Somehow, Carrie’s And Just Like That... wardrobe just keeps getting kookier—though you can’t exactly blame her for the eccentricities shown in episode 5, which finds her loaded up on painkillers. She needs to get hip surgery, which makes for two equally huge life changes: She’s forced to both confront her age and ditch wearing heels. The latter feels just about as Earth-shattering as—spoiler alert—Miranda hooking up with Carrie’s boss in Carrie’s kitchen. In other major developments, Miranda admits that she has a drinking problem, and Charlotte does her best to accept that the 12-year-old she knows as her daughter Rose now goes by Rock and uses they/them pronouns. But fashion-wise, this episode is all about Carrie. Here, a recap of her latest notable looks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO