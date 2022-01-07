Pembrolizumab/Pepinemab Combo Safe, Well Tolerated in Advanced, Recurrent, or Metastatic HNSCC

Peter H. O’Donnell, MD, PhD: I’ve got a couple of juicy questions. Shilpa, the first 1 is about the application of these data. Let’s say your patient gets a CR [complete response] with frontline platinum. Maybe you give them gemcitabine and cisplatin, and they get a CR. Are you really going to push them toward maintenance, or maybe the cisplatin has some rate of long-term durable control?

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO