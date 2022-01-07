Pembrolizumab/Pepinemab Combo Safe, Well Tolerated in Advanced, Recurrent, or Metastatic HNSCC
The combination of pembrolizumab and pepinemab showcased encouraging safety and tolerability when given as first-line treatment in patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and pepinemab (Vaccinex) showcased encouraging safety and tolerability when given as first-line treatment in patients
