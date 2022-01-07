MEMRI Publishes End-Of-Year Editor's Picks With 2021 Research Highlights From MEMRI TV Projects On Antisemitism, Reform, And Sermons As Well As Translations From The Iranian, Palestinian, And Chinese Media Studies Projects

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO