Environment

High Surf Advisory Extended Through This Evening

bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has extended a high surf advisory for Big Island’s west-facing shores to 6 p.m. Surf is expected to be 6 to 8...

bigislandnow.com

KXLY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Tuesday; light snow and freezing rain

From the dog park to the grocery store, to coffee shop and school yard, everywhere I went today I saw people slipping and sliding on the ice. Now, we are going to add a thin layer of light snow or freezing rain on top of already icy streets, sidewalks and parking lots. It will arrive right around time for the morning commute. Expect light snow, sleet or freezing rain through the early part of the day. It won’t amount to much. The northern valleys will see up to 1″ of snow. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, expect a half inch or less. By the afternoon, the wintry mix will transition to all rain as we warm into the mid to upper 30s. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect Tuesday morning for the Spokane area, the Washington Palouse and the Columbia basin.
SPOKANE, WA
kauainownews.com

High Surf Warning Extended for Kauaʻi and Niʻihau

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning till 6 a.m. Wednesday for north- and west-facing shores on Kauaʻi and Niʻihau. Surf of 30 to 40 feet along north-facing shores is expected, and surf of 20 to 30 feet along west-facing shores. Surf will...
HONOLULU, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:53:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-11 14:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact all shores of American Samoa. * TIMING...through Wednesday * IMPACTS...High surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 153 VAVEAO ASO LUA IANUARI 11 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 10 i le 12 futu le maualuluga o le a aafia ai talafatai uma o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lulu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-12 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, so stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KEYT

High surf and warmer temperatures

Warmer temperatures in the low 70s will continue throughout Tuesday afternoon and during the day on Wednesday! We may even approach the low 80s in portions of Ventura County. Along with the moderate temperatures, winds will kick up in some areas. There is a wind advisory in place until 2 PM PST Wednesday for the Ventura County mountains. Winds could gust near 40 to 50 mph. Make sure to keep both hands on the steering wheel if you’ll be traveling in those higher elevations.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
bigislandvideonews.com

High Surf Warning Extended For West Hawaiʻi

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Dangerous surf along exposed west-facing shores is expected into Wednesday as a west-northwest swell moves through. (BIVN) – A High Surf Warning remains in effect for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as a west-northwest swell. moves through. The National Weather Service in Honolulu says...
HONOLULU, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Orange County Beaches. * WHEN...This evening through Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-12 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, so stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to 10 feet, and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

bigislandnow.com

NOAA: One of the Wettest Decembers in Half Century

It was one of the wettest Decembers in the last 50 years, with some areas on the Big Island receiving 300% to 500% of their monthly average. After a slow start to the 2021-2022 Hawaiian Islands wet season, with dry overall conditions in October and November, the month of December made up for lost ground, the NOAA/NWS Honolulu Forecast Office stated in its monthly rainfall summary for December.
HONOLULU, HI

