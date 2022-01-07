High Surf Advisory Extended Through This Evening

From the dog park to the grocery store, to coffee shop and school yard, everywhere I went today I saw people slipping and sliding on the ice. Now, we are going to add a thin layer of light snow or freezing rain on top of already icy streets, sidewalks and parking lots. It will arrive right around time for the morning commute. Expect light snow, sleet or freezing rain through the early part of the day. It won’t amount to much. The northern valleys will see up to 1″ of snow. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, expect a half inch or less. By the afternoon, the wintry mix will transition to all rain as we warm into the mid to upper 30s. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect Tuesday morning for the Spokane area, the Washington Palouse and the Columbia basin.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO