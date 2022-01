It's not often that you see mountain lions, especially in Iowa, but the western part of the state seems to be seeing quite a bit of activity lately. Back in October of 2021, a mountain lion was caught on a RING security cam by Nancy Wagner Dowart in Des Moines. That video can be seen here. According to KCCI, it was confirmed as a mountain lion, which is interesting considering the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that mountain lions are visitors to the state. Apparently, there are no breeding populations in Iowa. And the Iowa DNR plan to keep it that way.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO