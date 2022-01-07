ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCPD looking for missing 15-year-old boy

By Tim Griffin
 4 days ago
Corpus Christi police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy they believe may be in danger.

Jayden Paluseo was reported missing by family members earlier Friday morning. He was last heard from at approximately 7:30 a.m. today and was last known to be in the area of the 1300 block of Graham Rd.

Information gathered during the investigation has led CCPD detectives to believe that Paluseo may be in danger. As a result of the updated concerns, police are asking the public to help locate him or any information about his whereabouts.

Anyone that has seen Jayden or knows his whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately. Neighbors in the area are asked to please check their doorbell or surveillance cameras for any sightings of Jayden.

Jayden is described as a 15-year-old white male, who stands about 5-feet-10 inches talk and weighs approximately 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a aqua blue t-shirt, gray hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling either 911 or 886-2600.

