ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I tried more than 30 nude lipsticks and these are the ones that made the cut

By Andrea Bossi
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygDdc_0dfXdAl100

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsUkt_0dfXdAl100

Mented Cosmetics; ILIA; Kosas; Chanel; Alyssa Powell/Insider

A nude lipstick is always a wise decision, no matter what look you're wearing it with. Nudes enhance the natural shade of your lips for a look that's very little effort. According to Glamazon Beauty founder Kim Baker , it's the makeup version of the little black dress.

"It's a staple for everyone's beauty bag, and can range from the palest shade of pink, to a neutral beige or a soft brown all depending on your skin tone and lip color," says Baker.

When finding your nude lipstick, two things are really important: finding the right shade and finding the right product. "I like to use two to three shades darker than your own skin tone. This way you don't look sick" adds celebrity makeup artist Min Min Ma .

It's also important to find a shade with the right undertones. Some have cool undertones, such as with a slight pink or mauve, and others are warmer like coral or caramel. If you have a cool skin tone, reach for the cooler shades, and if your skin tone is warmer, try to find warm nude lipsticks too.

I researched 30+ different brands in order to narrow down the best nude lipsticks. Below, I share 16 of the top options and call out the shades of nude that may suit you.

Here are 16 of the best nude lipsticks in 2022:

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kbz07_0dfXdAl100

Chanel

$42.00 FROM CHANEL

This creamy lipstick from Chanel gives you shiny lips that feel soft and smooth. There are a lot of color options from pale pink to dark brown, but I prefer using Chicness (53), a soft brown with hints of mauve, since it blends beautifully into my lips. My favorite thing about ordering lipstick from Chanel's website is that it's beautifully packaged in a Chanel box or bag and comes with samples.

Kosas Weightless Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRBkp_0dfXdAl100

Kosas

$28.00 FROM SEPHORA $28.00 FROM KOSAS

Kosas is all about clean beauty and natural ingredients, so it only makes sense this one is crafted with mango, cocoa, and shea butters. The Weightless Lipstick smooths right on and feels like butter. Its magnetic matte case adds to the overall luxury feel. Vegas, a warm beige, is one of the popular nudes.

Mented Semi-Matte Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8knx_0dfXdAl100

Mented Cosmetics

$16.50 FROM ULTA $16.50 FROM MENTED COSMETICS

This brand was created by Black women for all women, especially women of color who struggle to find complementary shades or products pigmented enough for darker skin. Their nude semi-matte lipsticks come in a bullet shaped-case, apply very smoothly, have a little shine, and don't feel drying. The colors are very richly pigmented and range from coral peach to dark chocolate.

L'Oréal Colour Riche Les Nus Intense Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKKCQ_0dfXdAl100

Ulta

$8.94 FROM ULTA

One of my first lipsticks ever was a warm chocolate shade of L'Oreal Colour Riche. Many, many years later, this is still a classic. It's creamy, made with hydrating ingredients like argan oil, and has a soft, satin finish. With their nude Colour Riche line, you have 12 different nude options, from pale pinks to reddish brown.

ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RlVm_0dfXdAl100

Sephora

$28.00 FROM SEPHORA

This lipstick is full coverage, made with clean ingredients, and handcrafted. One of the things people love most about ILIA's lipstick is how it gives soft lips while being longlasting. I love that it's made with mango butter and castor seed oil. Some of the popular nude shades include Amberlight, a bardot nude, and Marsala, a brown nude.

Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick '90s Nudes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRFPO_0dfXdAl100

Buxom

$20.00 FROM ULTA

Buxom makes some of my all-time favorite lip glosses. Its lipstick is another classic product to keep on deck. The '90s Nudes collection offers six shade options that are mostly warm and shades of brown. Each one is super creamy, has some plumping action, and leaves lips hydrated thanks to hyaluronic acid and avocado oil.

Bite Beauty Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5lsb_0dfXdAl100

Sephora

$28.00 FROM SEPHORA

Bite makes really good lip products with clean quality ingredients that leave your lips very moisturized. Their lipstick is no different. I love how this one glides on almost effortlessly. It's made with cocoa butter to hydrate and tapioca pearls for a smooth finish. Check out these three shades in particular: Fig, a warm pink; Tamarind, a soft caramel; and Ginger Malt, a true brown nude.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Super Nude Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGoQh_0dfXdAl100

Sephora

$34.00 FROM SEPHORA

These lipsticks are a recent drop from Charlotte Tilbury that fans are raving about, especially when blended ombre with a matching lip liner. The Super Nude collection includes just four shades, which lean towards lighter nudes. I found some of the shades to look different than in the photos, so try swatching these before buying.

NARS Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AqCF_0dfXdAl100

Sephora

$26.00 FROM SEPHORA

This lipstick by NARS balances being long lasting and comfortable. The issue with some longwear lipsticks is that they last but dry out your lips. Made with moringa oil and passion fruit seed oil, NARS is both moisturizing and built to last. To get you started on the right colors, check out Tonka, a beautiful rose brown, and Belle De Jour, a sheer and lighter beige.

Essence This Is Nude Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Khre7_0dfXdAl100

Ulta

$3.99 FROM ULTA

Essence's collection of nude lipsticks is the ultimate budget option! For less than $5, you get a creamy formula that glides on with a semi-matte finish and lasts for hours. Sometimes, people using this lipstick find that colors online look different than in-person. If you can, swatching IRL first may be best.

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL Long-Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AAxW_0dfXdAl100

Ulta

$9.00 FROM ULTA

My roommate is currently in love with this matte liquid lipstick from NYX in XXpose Me. The wand makes it easy and neat to apply, even with no lip liner. While it's longlasting and matte, it doesn't dry out your lips. In total, there are 24 nudes and six nude families within, like brown-saturated nudes and terracotta-saturated. This breakdown makes it easy to find what's right for you based on your undertones.

Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkAzl_0dfXdAl100

Sephora

$19.00 FROM SEPHORA

Longtime fans love Urban Decay for its history of being vegan and cruelty-free. They especially love this lipstick for how good it feels on your lips and how long-lasting it is. This lipstick comes in three different finish options: satin, matte, and high shine. Each is infused with gentle and moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and avocado oil. Check out satin finish nudes like BackTalk for a mauve nude pink, and Iced Americano for a deep coffee brown.

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCpAh_0dfXdAl100

Sephora

$25.00 FROM SEPHORA

These shiny-finish lipsticks by Huda Beauty were designed to match your lip color. With 14 shade options, you have a good chance of finding your match, too. Luxuriously buttery, these lipsticks are made with moisturizing ingredients and plumping ingredients to give you a slightly fuller pout.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNy2m_0dfXdAl100

Sephora

$42.00 FROM SEPHORA

The Rouge à Lèvres Mat by Gucci is a fan-favorite. This full-coverage, long-wear, and highly pigmented lipstick has a velvety smooth finish and beeswax to keep your lips nicely hydrated. They Met In Argentina is one of the most popular nude shades, and it's described as a warm rosewood.

Bath and Body Works Nourishing Lip Tint
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiiMn_0dfXdAl100

Bath and Body Works

$9.50 FROM BATH AND BODY WORKS

I never thought of Bath & Body Works as a source for lip products after my favorite mentha lip gloss got discontinued, but their Nourishing Lip Tint is a great product. It has a sheer finish and is made with coconut oil and beeswax. As you apply it, you'll notice a warm vanilla smell and creamy application, with nicely balancing color and hydration. Colors, however, are quite limited. The only nude offered is Classic Nude, a medium pink with mauve hints.

IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42e97q_0dfXdAl100

Sephora

$24.00 FROM IT COSMETICS

Unlike others on this list, this IT Cosmetics lipstick is collagen-infused. While no scientific studies have shown collagen can be absorbed through the skin, it can slightly plump the lips and keep them smooth. Fans love how pigmented it is, and how smoothly it applies. Vision, Humble, and Serene are all lighter shades of nude.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Makeup Mistakes You Should Stop Making Because They’re Aging You Instantly

A well rounded beauty routine is just as important as your skincare lineup for maintaining an ageless complexion, and how you go about applying your makeup can make all the difference in your face. Just as well applied makeup can help to mask signs of aging and smooth the skin, certain mistakes can instead draw further attention to certain areas of your face which may give away your age.
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lipstick#Nude#Mented Cosmetics#Ilia#Glamazon Beauty#Chanel#Chicness#Sephora
WWD

The 15 Best Face Washes for Dry Skin, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. We all know how essential it is to wash our faces daily. But when you have dry skin, washing it becomes a balance between getting rid of debris, excess oil, makeup, buildup and dirt, and making sure that you’re not stripping away any hydration from your skin. That’s why choosing the right face wash is key to ensuring your already dry skin doesn’t get worse. But before we get into how to best face wash for dry skin, we have to understand how we get dry skin in the first place. Dry skin is...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

I Tried Rare Beauty’s New Bronzer Sticks to Get Snatched Cheeks like Selena Gomez

One makeup trend I’m loving in 2022 is the return of less-is-more when it comes to contouring. Gone are the days of spending 20 minutes sculpting and baking. Instead, it’s all about a little cream contour where you want it and you’re out the door. That’s probably why Rare Beauty released its Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks. Folks are loving easy-to-use wands and sticks these days. They’re for a natural-looking — but slightly more snatched — version of you. And that’s exactly what makes Rare Beauty’s new launch so exciting. Before I tried the Bronzer Sticks, I watched Selena Gomez apply...
MAKEUP
In Style

I'm a Beauty Writer, and This Lip Balm Is One of the Best I've Ever Tried

When I tell people that I test skincare for a living, they assume that I apply creams and serums to my skin all day, and they're not wrong. I spend a lot of time testing new formulations and products so you don't have to disrupt your skin, hoping to find your next skincare favorite for your routine. This month, multiple lip balms ended up on my desk — after all, it is the season for dry, chapped lips. Even though I have a favorite lip chap that I've used for the last five years, this one from the luxury brand Le Labo earned an instant spot in my makeup bag.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Argentina
SPY

We Finally Tried Disco’s Trendy, All-Natural Skincare Line — Here Are Our Top Picks

There are literally thousands of skin care products targeted towards men, but there is, perhaps, no company that has gotten more attention in 2021 than Disco. Whether its marketing department has spent its budget cleverly and successfully or its line is simply amazing, one thing’s for certain: It’s the brand guys are talking about. So we decided to see what all of the fuss was about and try the products ourselves, including the most popular of the bunch: the highly-rated Repairing Eye Stick. Check out our detailed reviews below, and then purchase them all to decide for yourself!    General Thoughts  We have to start...
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

I Own Over 20 Red Lipsticks, but This One Beats Them All

Violette FR is a brand that creates both makeup and skin care. Professional makeup artist Violette Serrat created the line. One editor tried the Petal Bouche Matte Lipstick in Amour Fou and loved the results. The amount of lipsticks that I own is a little ridiculous, I can fully admit...
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

I've Tried Hundreds Of Lip Balms — Finally, The One That I'll Keep Around

I have a habit of overindulging in lip balms. I keep one in each purse, bag, tote, in my bathroom, by my desk, in my kitchen, on my nightstand—I'm sure you could find one or two between my couch cushions. This way I'm always an arm's reach away from one. I have dry, sensitive skin, and the lips are no exception. So my excess of lip balms was less of a quirk and more of a necessity: Constant hydration was the only way to keep my lips feeling comfortable and moisturized.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

The Best The Ordinary Products To Erase Acne Scars, According To Reddit

The Ordinary’s affordable line of clinical-forward skincare products has amassed quite the cult following since it launched a few years back, and thanks to platforms like TikTok and Reddit, its popularity continues to grow. While TO’s expansive range of skincare and beauty (they do offer a few cosmetics now) was founded with the intention to “to celebrate integrity in its most humble and true form,” if you’re not an expert in decoding fancy skincare jargon, it can tricky to figure out what exactly you need based on your specific skin concern(s). With the help of Reddit and some brand research,...
SKIN CARE
Glamour

I Tried the $215 ‘Miracle Eye Cream’ Celebrities Swear By, and I’ve Never Looked More Awake

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s one beauty brand that significantly changed me last year, it’s Augustinus Bader. Mostly because I never thought I’d get hooked on a $215 eye cream, but here we are. Like many of my beauty industry colleagues, I’ve long subscribed to the “eye creams are a gentle scam” model of thinking. That doesn’t mean I leave the delicate skin around my eyes completely untouched, but I usually call it a day after treating the area with my regular hydrating moisturizer. It doesn’t do much in terms of making me look or feel more awake; that’s what coffee is for.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

8 best hair dryers that make every day a good hair day

If technology has brought us one blessing, it’s that a salon and stylist are no longer necessary to achieve the perfect blow-dry.We’re spoiled for choice with hair dryers that promise to de-frizz, volumise and protect our hair – with varying results.To find the perfect hair dryer, we took a few things into account. With so many options, anything that might remotely damage our hair was out. This makes versatile heat options a must-have, with a range of nozzles or attachments also preferred.Ionic technology is also the new normal, as it neutralises frizz-inducing atoms and reduces heat damage. But at the...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

We tried TikTok’s most popular beauty buys so you don’t have to

It’s no secret that the many lockdowns we endured in 2021 had a major impact on many of our beauty routines, with the closure of salons prompting an increase in sales of DIY treatments for everything from teeth whitening and manicures, to buzz cuts and balayage.While we had more time on our hands, and with less in-person interactions taking place, social media became the go-to destination for discovering new products, with one platform in particular reigning supreme when it came to recommendations for beauty buys that could keep our complexions glowing and our hair shiny until we were back in...
RECIPES
The Independent

12 best anti-ageing day creams that help reduce wrinkles

First things first: is a day cream different to a moisturiser? Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and medical director at Illuminate Skin Clinic, explains: “A moisturiser is a generic term for a cream that gives the skin moisture. Both day creams and night creams can give these properties, although often some of the heavier moisturising ingredients (like lipids and ceramides) are a better choice in a night cream. Day creams are usually lightweight and sit better underneath make-up.”A key ingredient to look for in an anti-ageing day cream specifically is hyaluronic acid, which, according to Dr Shotter, is a lightweight...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

249K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy