I tried more than 30 nude lipsticks and these are the ones that made the cut

A nude lipstick is always a wise decision, no matter what look you're wearing it with. Nudes enhance the natural shade of your lips for a look that's very little effort. According to Glamazon Beauty founder Kim Baker , it's the makeup version of the little black dress.

"It's a staple for everyone's beauty bag, and can range from the palest shade of pink, to a neutral beige or a soft brown all depending on your skin tone and lip color," says Baker.

When finding your nude lipstick, two things are really important: finding the right shade and finding the right product. "I like to use two to three shades darker than your own skin tone. This way you don't look sick" adds celebrity makeup artist Min Min Ma .

It's also important to find a shade with the right undertones. Some have cool undertones, such as with a slight pink or mauve, and others are warmer like coral or caramel. If you have a cool skin tone, reach for the cooler shades, and if your skin tone is warmer, try to find warm nude lipsticks too.

I researched 30+ different brands in order to narrow down the best nude lipsticks. Below, I share 16 of the top options and call out the shades of nude that may suit you.

Here are 16 of the best nude lipsticks in 2022:

Chanel

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash

This creamy lipstick from Chanel gives you shiny lips that feel soft and smooth. There are a lot of color options from pale pink to dark brown, but I prefer using Chicness (53), a soft brown with hints of mauve, since it blends beautifully into my lips. My favorite thing about ordering lipstick from Chanel's website is that it's beautifully packaged in a Chanel box or bag and comes with samples.

Kosas

Kosas Weightless Lipstick

Kosas is all about clean beauty and natural ingredients, so it only makes sense this one is crafted with mango, cocoa, and shea butters. The Weightless Lipstick smooths right on and feels like butter. Its magnetic matte case adds to the overall luxury feel. Vegas, a warm beige, is one of the popular nudes.

Mented Cosmetics

Mented Semi-Matte Lipstick

This brand was created by Black women for all women, especially women of color who struggle to find complementary shades or products pigmented enough for darker skin. Their nude semi-matte lipsticks come in a bullet shaped-case, apply very smoothly, have a little shine, and don't feel drying. The colors are very richly pigmented and range from coral peach to dark chocolate.

Ulta

L'Oréal Colour Riche Les Nus Intense Lipstick

One of my first lipsticks ever was a warm chocolate shade of L'Oreal Colour Riche. Many, many years later, this is still a classic. It's creamy, made with hydrating ingredients like argan oil, and has a soft, satin finish. With their nude Colour Riche line, you have 12 different nude options, from pale pinks to reddish brown.

Sephora

ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick

This lipstick is full coverage, made with clean ingredients, and handcrafted. One of the things people love most about ILIA's lipstick is how it gives soft lips while being longlasting. I love that it's made with mango butter and castor seed oil. Some of the popular nude shades include Amberlight, a bardot nude, and Marsala, a brown nude.

Buxom

Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick '90s Nudes

Buxom makes some of my all-time favorite lip glosses. Its lipstick is another classic product to keep on deck. The '90s Nudes collection offers six shade options that are mostly warm and shades of brown. Each one is super creamy, has some plumping action, and leaves lips hydrated thanks to hyaluronic acid and avocado oil.

Sephora

Bite Beauty Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick

Bite makes really good lip products with clean quality ingredients that leave your lips very moisturized. Their lipstick is no different. I love how this one glides on almost effortlessly. It's made with cocoa butter to hydrate and tapioca pearls for a smooth finish. Check out these three shades in particular: Fig, a warm pink; Tamarind, a soft caramel; and Ginger Malt, a true brown nude.

Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Super Nude Collection

These lipsticks are a recent drop from Charlotte Tilbury that fans are raving about, especially when blended ombre with a matching lip liner. The Super Nude collection includes just four shades, which lean towards lighter nudes. I found some of the shades to look different than in the photos, so try swatching these before buying.

Sephora

NARS Lipstick

This lipstick by NARS balances being long lasting and comfortable. The issue with some longwear lipsticks is that they last but dry out your lips. Made with moringa oil and passion fruit seed oil, NARS is both moisturizing and built to last. To get you started on the right colors, check out Tonka, a beautiful rose brown, and Belle De Jour, a sheer and lighter beige.

Ulta

Essence This Is Nude Lipstick

Essence's collection of nude lipsticks is the ultimate budget option! For less than $5, you get a creamy formula that glides on with a semi-matte finish and lasts for hours. Sometimes, people using this lipstick find that colors online look different than in-person. If you can, swatching IRL first may be best.

Ulta

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL Long-Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick

My roommate is currently in love with this matte liquid lipstick from NYX in XXpose Me. The wand makes it easy and neat to apply, even with no lip liner. While it's longlasting and matte, it doesn't dry out your lips. In total, there are 24 nudes and six nude families within, like brown-saturated nudes and terracotta-saturated. This breakdown makes it easy to find what's right for you based on your undertones.

Sephora

Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick

Longtime fans love Urban Decay for its history of being vegan and cruelty-free. They especially love this lipstick for how good it feels on your lips and how long-lasting it is. This lipstick comes in three different finish options: satin, matte, and high shine. Each is infused with gentle and moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and avocado oil. Check out satin finish nudes like BackTalk for a mauve nude pink, and Iced Americano for a deep coffee brown.

Sephora

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick

These shiny-finish lipsticks by Huda Beauty were designed to match your lip color. With 14 shade options, you have a good chance of finding your match, too. Luxuriously buttery, these lipsticks are made with moisturizing ingredients and plumping ingredients to give you a slightly fuller pout.

Sephora

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick

The Rouge à Lèvres Mat by Gucci is a fan-favorite. This full-coverage, long-wear, and highly pigmented lipstick has a velvety smooth finish and beeswax to keep your lips nicely hydrated. They Met In Argentina is one of the most popular nude shades, and it's described as a warm rosewood.

Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works Nourishing Lip Tint

I never thought of Bath & Body Works as a source for lip products after my favorite mentha lip gloss got discontinued, but their Nourishing Lip Tint is a great product. It has a sheer finish and is made with coconut oil and beeswax. As you apply it, you'll notice a warm vanilla smell and creamy application, with nicely balancing color and hydration. Colors, however, are quite limited. The only nude offered is Classic Nude, a medium pink with mauve hints.

Sephora

IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick

Unlike others on this list, this IT Cosmetics lipstick is collagen-infused. While no scientific studies have shown collagen can be absorbed through the skin, it can slightly plump the lips and keep them smooth. Fans love how pigmented it is, and how smoothly it applies. Vision, Humble, and Serene are all lighter shades of nude.