Covid strikes again. The Portland Winterhawks’ home game Wednesday night versus the Kamloops Blazers has been moved to Sunday, January 16. Puck drop remains 7pm. The Blazers weren’t quite ready to come out of their Covid protocols. They had games last Friday and Saturday postponed as their Covid outbreak started, just as Portland’s was by and large ending, at least for the time being. The Winterhawks were able to play the only game in the whole league last week, a 3-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO