Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash

(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano has resumed, ending a day-long pause in activity. From the Saturday morning USGS HVO summit observations:. Summit tiltmeters began recording rapid inflation at about 3:00 p.m. yesterday, January 7. The tiltmeters began recording slow rates of deflation around 9:00 p.m. last night, which has continued into this morning. Volcanic tremor associated with the eruption—as recorded by nearby seismometers—rapidly increased around 8:30 p.m. yesterday and remains elevated. Earthquake activity in the summit region remains below background level. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 3,300 tonnes per day was measured on the morning of January 6, in the summit region while the lava lake was active.
