ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England, AR

Lockdown lifted at England School District

By Bill Smith
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4F0D_0dfXb2zi00

ENGLAND, Ark. – The lockdown at the England School District was lifted after district officials announced the lockdown at the district school buildings Friday morning.

Officials posted the initial message of being in lockdown to social media just before 8:30 a.m.

In the message, officials said both buildings were locked down as they were taking “extra precautions to ensure student safety.”

Police said the lockdown was tied to an off-campus investigation. England Police Department Chief Bill Dureson confirmed there was not a direct threat to the school and that there was no immediate threat to students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
England, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
England, AR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#England Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy