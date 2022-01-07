Tiger Boys Hockey ranked in top 20

Kentucky was the official preseason pick to win the SEC, according to the media who cover the league, and the Wildcats might still do it. They're good. But, according to KenPom, it is Auburn that has emerged as the favorite through nine weeks of this season after Bruce Pearl's team extended its winning streak to 11 games Saturday with an 85-73 victory over Florida.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO