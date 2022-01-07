ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What to Watch: What the Discovery WarnerMedia Deal and Major Talent Upheavals Mean for the Future of Media

By Marisa Guthrie
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsSu6_0dfXarRx00

Click here to read the full article.

The looming Discovery WarnerMedia mega merger is like a giant zeppelin rising over the media horizon. When the $43 billion deal lands — and it is expected to be completed by mid-year, despite antitrust concerns raised by several Democratic members of Congress (including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) — it will have implications for global media on macro and micro levels.

Discovery chief executive officer David Zaslav, who could previously be dismissed by Hollywood’s creative community as the tightwad purveyor of cheap reality shows, is now being courted by top players and getting a profile in Vanity Fair, which detailed regular poker games with Jimmy Buffett and tequila shots with Bono. Zaslav is precluded from strategizing officially with his soon-to-be-direct reports at WarnerMedia until the deal is consummated. But he has nevertheless had informal conversations with many of them, including studios and networks group chair Ann Sarnoff, HBO president Casey Bloys and of course, news and sports chair (and golfing buddy) Jeff Zucker.

More from WWD

Zaslav also revealed last November, that he had brought on Kevin Mayer, chairman of sports streamer DAZN, as a consultant. The executive behind the launch of Disney+ will be charged with positioning the new streaming service that combines the disparate assets of Discovery+ and HBO Max into a user-friendly interface that has enough appeal to consumers already paying for Netflix, Disney+ and a handful of other streaming services. Mayer has ample experience with windowing and packaging, owing to his work at Disney+, and Zaslav has boasted that the combined companies’ assets across news, sports, kids, scripted and unscripted, not to mention Hollywood studio Warner Bros., would come to market with “the most complete and balanced portfolio offered in one service in the world .”

That’s a very ambitious benchmark.

Speaking during Discovery’s third-quarter earnings call, Zaslav said he expects the direct-to-consumer offering to rival Netflix. For perspective, Netflix has 214 million global subscribers; HBO Max has a little more than 70 million and Discovery+ has about 20 million, according to digital market forecaster Statista. Whether, or when, Zaslav can achieve his goal of market domination remains to be seen, but the new company will be second only to Disney in terms of revenue. As the mediascape continues to adjust to an imperiled cable bundle and the reality of a near-exclusive d-to-c future, there are likely to be more mergers. NBCUniversal (Peacock) and CBSViacom (Paramount+) are prime targets. At the moment, Apple TV+ appears to be content as a high-end niche player (think HBO before the Max), and the company’s staggering revenue ($84 billion in fourth-quarter), means it doesn’t need to rush to bulk up. Even with instant scale of the merger, the macro question heading into 2022 may be, will Discovery WarnerMedia be big enough in a future that is almost assured to see more scale-aspirational acquisitions?

Of course, one of the first issues Zaslav and Mayer will have to deal with is how to position CNN+ in the Discovery WarnerMedia firmament. The d-to-c service set to launch later this year, joins a crowded space while the entire cable ecosystem is confronting a future of dwindling linear reach. The twin disasters of the pandemic and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election gave cable news networks a buffer as they headed into a year of assured declines given the predictable peaks of an election year that capped the end of the ratings bonanza that was the Trump administration.

But legacy media (in this case what was previously known as broadcast and cable networks) is also careening into a future without the assured lucrative revenue streams derived from the cable bundle.

And while Fox News finished 2021 (its 25th anniversary year) as number one in all of cable, for the sixth year in a row, it’s reasonable to ask what these rankings will even mean going forward. Will news personalities that are pulling in the biggest audiences on broadcast and cable continue to have the cachet of a linear world when the industry goes digital in a d-to-c content glut? The year ahead could offer some clues.

The three major cable news networks are weathering talent upheavals. CNN executives fired Chris Cuomo in early December, something they arguably should have done in August, when disclosures of Cuomo’s journalistically unethical behavior in his effort to help his older brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, unsuccessfully fend off a harassment scandal, first surfaced. Even before he was fired, Cuomo, once the network’s most-watched host at 9 p.m., had seen his audience decline precipitously in the months since he was conspicuously not mentioning the scandal engulfing his brother.

Meanwhile MSNBC is facing down a future with far less of Rachel Maddow, its most watched host and the face of the left-leaning network. Last summer, NBCUniversal finalized a deal to keep Maddow in exchange for letting her exit the grind of a daily show for a multifaceted pact that lets her produce documentaries, podcasts and other multimedia projects for NBCUniversal platforms. Worth a reported $30 million annually, the deal will see Maddow wind down her 9 p.m. program this spring and transition to a weekly show, but not every week, only about 30 weeks a year.

At Fox News, anchor Chris Wallace, a stalwart of the network’s news operation, surprised viewers and media watchers by announcing his departure from Fox News on the Dec. 12 edition of “Fox News Sunday,” a show he has been hosting since 2003. Minutes later, CNN announced that it had hired Wallace for CNN+. It was the first major talent announcement for the platform, which is set to launch early next year. (CNN previously poached Kasie Hunt from NBC News, for CNN and CNN+.)

Wallace, holder of obfuscating pols’ collective feet to the fire, had long exuded appropriate journalistic skepticism, so notable now because it’s in increasingly short supply on both sides of the political divide. But his willingness to push back on the falsehoods peddled by Trump and his supporters (including among his Fox News colleagues) probably made him an exceedingly attractive hire for CNN boss Jeff Zucker. Especially after Liberty Media chairman John Malone — a leading shareholder at Discovery, a member of its board and an architect of the WarnerMedia deal — made news by pointedly complimenting Fox News for its “ news news” while lamenting that CNN should get back to news and cut out so much opining.

“I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,” he told David Faber of CNBC.

The comment likely did not sit well with the many actual journalists at CNN. But it’s not clear what exactly the Wallace hire portends for the overall programming strategy at CNN+. In a vacuum, it could signify a focus on unbiased, capital-J journalism. But before the Wallace announcement, Zucker went after Maddow, one of the left’s leading voices.

There may be a market in the d-to-c space for a truly global news service, one that doesn’t rely on opinionated hosts peddling polemical talking points to get viewers in the door. Or CNN+ could just be a place holder for when the industry one day shifts to an exclusively d-to-c environment.

For Fox News, the loss of Wallace is more symbolic. The network has previously weathered all manner of high-profile talent defections and implosions, and none have dented its dominance. The 7 p.m. hour has been without a permanent host for months, and it’s made little difference in terms of the hour’s audience. Its highly engaged audience is unique in the cable news market, and has allowed it to seamlessly launch a streaming platform (back in 2018). Catering to the Fox News super fan, the service has more than one million subscribers and very low churn, according to analyst Michael Nathanson.

(For the year, Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers in primetime and 1.3 million in total day, compared to 1.5 million in primetime and 905,000 in total day at MSNBC and 1.0 million in primetime and 773,000 in total day at CNN.)

There may come a day when d-to-c platforms become the dominant news platforms, with enough reach to mint stars. Or the shift to d-to-c platforms could further commoditize the video news industry, essentially dismantling the star system that has driven it since the days of Edward R. Murrow.

At the moment, the industry is in an interregnum period; cable is declining but so far streaming has not become ubiquitous enough to take its place. How Wallace fares and whether Maddow can hang on to her star wattage without a daily television platform, will be a tell for the future of the news.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Media Moves 2022: Variety’s New Co-Editor In Chief

Click here to read the full article. Monday, January 10 Variety’s new co-editor in chiefMore from WWDCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover CampaignInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF ClubhouseIpsy Adds Influencers to its Talent Network Variety announced that Ramin Setoodeh will be promoted to co-editor in chief of Variety in the coming months, working alongside Cynthia Littleton to co-run the newsroom and oversee editorial activities across all Variety platforms. Littleton was named co-editor in chief of Variety last year, while Setoodeh currently serves as Variety’s executive editor, helping to steer day-to-day operations of the newsroom and spearheading editorial franchises. Before coming to Variety, he spent nine years at Newsweek as both an...
BUSINESS
WWD

John Elliott Gets Nostalgic for Spring Collection

Coping with COVID-19 has taken different forms for different people. For John Elliott, it centered around the Dalai Lama. While he was in lockdown, he kept hearing about people getting sick from the virus, the owner of a factory he used passed away, and he was fearful for himself and his family, including his one-year-old child.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Bucks Trend; Updates Guidance Despite Omicron

Click here to read the full article. American Eagle Outfitters is on a roll.  While competitors throughout the fashion world have begun to express concerns over Omicron’s effects on sales and profits, American Eagle Outfitters — which includes the American Eagle, Aerie, Offline by Aerie, Unsubscribed, AE77 and Todd Snyder brands — did an about-face on the retail industry Tuesday morning, ahead of its presentation at the ICR 2022 virtual retail conference, raising its two-year operating income and revenue targets. More from WWDRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

TV News Rivals’ Hiring Spree Heats Up As Priorities Shift

The great cable news recalibration of 2022 is beginning.  With a number of high-profile on-air slots available, and CNN, MSNBC and Fox News all investing in streaming, the channels are beginning to rejigger their lineups as they plan for the future.  On Jan. 10, each channel made splashy hires, with MSNBC and CNN poaching high-profile outsiders to work on both their linear channels and streaming, while Fox News promoted a popular regular to headline one of its critical hours.  MSNBC revealed that Symone Sanders, who up until last month was the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, would host a weekend show and streaming program. A source familiar with the matter told The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Bono
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Kevin Mayer
Person
Donald Trump
Deadline

Comcast, WarnerMedia Renew Carriage Agreement, Adding Xfinity Distribution For Streaming Outlet CNN+

Comcast and WarnerMedia have renewed their carriage deal covering major cable networks like TBS and TNT and also added Xfinity distribution for streaming outlet CNN+. The companies said the multi-year deal includes linear carriage of TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español as well as on-demand and TV Everywhere programming. Comcast is the No. 1 U.S. cable provider, reporting 18.55 million residential pay-TV customers as of last September. In addition to linear carriage, soon-to-launch streaming service CNN+ will also be integrated into Xfinity X1 as well as connected-TV service Xfinity Flex and XClass smart TVs...
BUSINESS
Variety

WarnerMedia Renews Comcast Carriage Deal, CNN Plus to Become Available on Xfinity Platforms

WarnerMedia has renewed its carriage deal with Comcast’s cable systems. This multi-year pact will ensure WarnerMedia’s cable channels, including TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español, plus on-demand and TVE content, continue to be available to Comcast customers. As part of the extended agreement, Comcast will make CNN Plus, WarnerMedia’s upcoming subscription streaming platform, available on its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV platforms later in the year, following its first-quarter launch. This marks the first distribution deal set for the new streamer. Per WarnerMedia, CNN Plus “will feature original, live, on demand and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

AT&T Stock Rises Amid Positive Signs For WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Review, Strong Streaming And Wireless Growth – Update

UPDATED with closing price. AT&T’s beaten-down stock rose more than 2% today to reach a three-month high on strong subscriber numbers and auspicious signs for the pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal. The $43 billion combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery in a spinoff from AT&T less than three years after the $85.4 billion deal for Time Warner, is likely to close in April, CNBC reported. The network’s David Faber, citing sources close to the process, said the transaction “is only a couple, let’s call it three months away from completion.” At one point in the trading session, AT&T shares were up more than 4%, a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Media#Warnermedia#Cnn#Fox News#Democratic#Congress#Discovery#Vanity Fair#Hbo#Warner Bros
Variety

Anderson Cooper to Host New CNN Plus Show ‘Parental Guidance’

Anderson Cooper, the longtime anchor who leads off CNN’s primetime schedule each weeknight, will expand his hosting duties with a new show, “Parental Guidance” on CNN Plus, the streaming-video hub expected to debut in the first quarter of 2022. Cooper will also continue to host “Full Circle,” which will move to the streaming service in 2022. Cooper will add to the options already announced for the new venue, which aims to lure news aficionados and CNN “superfans” to a new broadband subscription product. CNN has already announced series led by Chris Wallace, Eva Longoria, Kasie Hunt, Scott Galloway and Poppy Harlow....
TV & VIDEOS
Journal Inquirer

Fox News, Tucker Carlson remain cable news leaders

Cable news ratings are only as good as your last news cycle. With no presidential election to cover and with the headline-making Donald Trump out of office, the ratings of the three news networks — Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and CNN — took a nosedive in 2021. The decline was expected. The daily drama that was taking place in 2020 slacked off in 2021 and the ratings reflected that.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vanity Fair

Will Fox News Stop Its Dangerous COVID-19 Messaging Now? Yeah Right.

Many open questions remain about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and what it means for the future of the pandemic, but one thing is certain: Fox News will continue to hamstring efforts to combat the virus and to demonize those officials seeking to quell the crisis. The far-right network made that much clear in its response to the dustup on Tuesday between Dr. Anthony Fauci and smug provocateur Jesse Watters. This week, Watters urged conservative students—using violent language—to “ambush” the public health official to create viral content for Fox and other outlets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Trevor Noah Points Out Difference Between Fox News And CNN Text Controversies

Trevor Noah observed Tuesday that both Fox News and CNN have recently been the subject of controversy after employees’ private text exchanges were made public. “It’s crazy that CNN fired Chris Cuomo because he was caught giving secret advice to a politician, his brother,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “But now it turns out that basically everyone at Fox News was giving secret advice to President Trump and his people.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Audie Cornish Joins CNN+ After Leaving NPR

Journalist Audie Cornish, who left National Public Radio last week after 15 years, is joining CNN. Cornish will host a weekly program for the forthcoming CNN+ streaming service, and appear as a correspondent on live daily programming on both CNN’s linear channel and on streaming. Cornish will also host a podcast for CNN Audio. At NPR, Cornish most recently served as the co-host of its flagship news program All Things Considered. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and starts next month. “There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish in a statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.” Cornish is the latest high-profile hire that CNN has tapped to join its upcoming streaming service, which will launch in the spring. She joins former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt, and chef-turned media personality Alison Roman. Anderson Cooper will host a pair of programs for the service, while Eva Longoria will host a program called Searching for Mexico. Cornish’s hire also suggests that CNN will continue investing in its audio and podcasting platform.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

WWD

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy