Kim Hye Soo and Han So Hee Pay Homage to Thelma and Louise in Strong and Stylish CF Campaign

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaaaaaang, this is too powerful to be girl power, it more aptly qualifies as queen power. The new year has a new ad campaign featuring veteran A-list actress Kim Hye Soo and likely soon to be A-list actress Han...

koalasplayground.com

allkpop.com

Actress Kim Tae Ri in talks to star in new drama 'Evil' by 'Kingdom' scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee

Actress Kim Tae Ri is in talks to star in scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee's new drama 'Evil' (working title). On December 29 KST, an industry insider revealed, "Kim Tae Ri is in talks to join scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee's new project 'Evil' (working title)." The celebrated scriptwriter will reportedly unveil her new project with SBS some time next year. Kim Eun Hee is well known for writing many popular series, including tvN's 'Signal' and the Netflix original series 'Kingdom'. In particular, the 'Kingdom' series created a global phenomenon with its immense popularity among viewers from all over the world.
Soompi

“Snowdrop” Actress Kim Mi Soo Passes Away

Actress Kim Mi Soo has passed away at the age of 31. On January 5, it was reported that Kim Mi Soo has passed away and that her wake will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service. Later on the same day, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news with...
koalasplayground.com

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min So Work Together for the Third Time in One Year with Cute CF Drama Reincarnation Love

This week drama viewers were surprised with a reunion of a popular OTP from last year, namely Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si from the period romance drama Youth of May. That was actually their second time working together as in December 2020 they did horror fantasy thriller Sweet Home together, but they played siblings in there. Now they are in a 6-minute drama commercial called Reincarnation Love, which is a beer commercial of all things. It’s quite cute and for those still sad about how Youth of May ended this is a balm for the soul. Check out the CF drama below and enjoy this bon bon from two very talented and current IT stars in K-drama land.
koalasplayground.com

Park Min Young and Song Kang Showcase Sweet Romantic Gestures in First Teaser Previews for jTBC Drama Weather People

First off, I hate this new English title for the jTBC drama Office Romance Cruelty. I didn’t like the Korean title either but Weather People is way worse, I’m half expecting the characters to have weather related superpowers or turn into a weather horror drama ala Cat People and Lizard People. But Weather People it is but despite the whole setting in a meteorological association with a bunch of weather nerds the first teasers who zero weather related anything. It’s just two short scenes with leads Park Min Young and Song Kang being sweetly romantic with each other. In one he lightly holds her hand and the other he follows her at night and we see her smiling in both so clearly she’s not finding his overtures unwanted. The two teasers are too short to give me any substantive impressions but this pairing isn’t as naturally intuitive to me and I don’t find either visually as compatible together as each is with other prior costars in romantic dramas.
Soompi

Watch: Park Hyung Sik And Han So Hee Preview Their Chemistry In OST Music Videos For New Drama

Two original soundtracks (OSTs) have been released for the upcoming romance music drama “Soundtrack #1”!. The first OST, “Love Beyond Words,” is sung by Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and produced by DOKO, who is behind hits like Jeon Sang Geun’s “I Still Love You A Lot,” Jukjae’s “Do You Want to Walk With Me?” and Baek Ji Young’s “I Still Love You A Lot.” It is an emotional ballad that combines a heart-stirring melody and poetic lyrics with Kyuhyun’s standout vocals.
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han counts down to the release of 'Illusion'

On January 9 at midnight KST, Kim Yo Han revealed a new poster for his upcoming comeback. Fans are speculating that this concept will be his main concept for the 'Illusion' comeback. Meanwhile, 'Illusion' will feature 5 tracks including the title song "Dessert", "Selfish", "Bad", "Landing On You", and "Become My Compass Like the Shining Stars".
koalasplayground.com

Award Winning K-actor Oh Jung Se’s First Headlining K-drama Uncle on TV Chosun Becomes First Surprise Hit of 2022 as Epside 8 Hits 7.926% Ratings

I’m glad it’s not all underwhelming or controversial dramas going on in K-ent right now, there is a big positive K-drama development that is finally getting mainstream recognition. Small cable network TV Chosun premiered the K-drama Uncle last month in December right before the holiday season ramp up and it started with 2.351% ratings. Not horrible for TV Chosun actually and actually not bad since the cast did not have any buzzy names. Starring Oh Jung Se, Jeon Hye Jin, Lee Kyung Hoon, Park Sun Young, and Lee Sang Woo, the drama is a remake of the BBC series of the same name and talks about the titular Uncle going from life loser and loafer to stepping up when his young nephew needs a father figure. The drama got good critic reviews from the start and audience feedback was also very positive but it was underrated and clearly not as juicy to talk about compared to some other big name cast dramas. In the four weeks since the drama has increased in ratings and episode 7 has tripled the premiere ratings to reach 7.926%. K-ent is discussing on Oh Jung Se, who has worked for nearly 20 years in small to supporting roles with over 30 moves and 20 dramas under his belt, totally deserves this success for his first headlining K-drama. I agree, he’s such an amazing actor! Congrats to the cast and crew and with the drama only halfway through airing it’s not too late to catch up now.
koalasplayground.com

Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk Bring the Push and Pull of a Youthful Romance in New Poster and Preview for Twenty Five Twenty One

I’m in the minority as never having a problem with K-actor Nam Joo Hyuk in his dramas, sometimes he’s just passable but other times he’s perfectly cast and delivers. But he’s never bad to me ever since his School 2015 breakout. So having him cast with movie actress Kim Tae Ri who is one of the shining-est actresses of her generation doesn’t portend doom and gloom from the outset before I watch the actual drama. The previews continues to pique my interest for Twenty Five Twenty One with the new poster aesthetically creative and the new preview just delivering the requisite pretty and swoony emotional beats. The drama is billed as a love story through years and likely straddling a decade change starting from the financial crisis of the late 90’s and onward. It reminds me of 1998 dorama Meguri Ai which I loved and I felt the lovely HK-movie Comrades: A Love Story also used the same together/break up repeat but grow story concept. I love what I’m seeing so far and fingers crossed it will hit that sweet spot.
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Clamor for an IU and Lee Do Hyun Drama Reunion Pairing After He Presents Her the Best Song Daesang at the 2022 Golden Disc Awards

Mememememe, count me in with the K-netizens! Actually the C-netizens are also jones-ing for this reunion pairing onscreen and if Lee Do Hyun can work with Go Min Si three times now the drama gods can and must absolutely give us his pairing with IU again. The two were in Hotel Del Luna together where she was the female lead but he was just the supporting male lead, I wouldn’t even call him second male lead and he was her past love/hate from their Goryeo era lives. HDL is where I became a Lee Do Hyun fan and it was half his character (totally my cup of angst tea) and his chemistry with IU (so playful and warm). I was sad they didn’t interact on stage for the Golden Disc Award presentation due to COVID protocols but it turns out they met up backstage as seen in the pictures above. My Chung Myung-Man Wol shipping heart is twirling with happiness.
koalasplayground.com

K-ent Insider Discusses Junho Vaulting to A-list Drama Leading Man After Critical Acclaim for His Performance in The Red Sleeve Cuff

There are only a handful of true double threats in K-ent, a star that is a great singer/idol and also a great actor/actress. So it’s with great excitement within K-ent to welcome 2PM member Junho (Lee Jun Ho) to the elite group after the widely acknowledged success of MBC drama The Red Sleeve Cuff and the universal praise of his sageuk acting. K-ent is reporting that Junho has effectively vaulted into A-list drama actor category and this critical step up mirrors that success of Kang Ha Neul after he did When the Camellia Blooms. That’s a really apt comparison actually. He has reportedly been fielding nonstop offers for dramas and movies starting midway through Red Sleeve airing and also an exponential increase in CF and endorsement love calls as well. The K-ent reporter also said that Junho’s salary per episode has also jumped going forward. Junho’s agency has confirmed that he’s turned down a lot of offers his way recently because he’s taking his time and up next for him first will be a fan meeting as he mulls over the next acting project.
koalasplayground.com

Yook Sung Jae and Jung Chae Yeon Get Their Headlining Pairing for 2022 MBC Drama Golden Spoon

It’s a case of back in the saddle for him and ready for her promotion for her. MBC has cast Yook Sung Jae and Jung Chae Yeon as the leads for its mid year 2022 airing K-drama Golden Spoon. It’s a fantasy romance life journey themed drama about a young man who uses a mysterious golden spoon to change his life and embark on an adventure. Yook Sung Jae was one of the handful of young drama leading men recently back from military service so I’m glad he’s lined up his first post military project. Jung Chae Yeon is getting her first prime time drama lead role and seems to be focused solely on acting now after her start as an idol member in DIA and later I.O.I. Most recently she received positive reviews as the second female lead in The King’s Affection so this is a natural step up for her. Golden Spoon is from the writer of Winter Sonata, Sweet 18, and Prime Minister and I and produced by the company behind The Fiery Priest and Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2.
koalasplayground.com

K-ent Reporter Writes Article Directly Criticizing Jisoo in Snowdrop and Kim Yo Han in School 2021 for Validating Why Its Not Good to Cast New Idol-Actors in Lead Roles Right Off the Bat

There an article by a K-ent reporter this weekend that is garnering feedback because she is surveying the current landscape of “acting idols” and lamenting that it’s one step forward two steps back still. She writes that Junho of 2PM has taken 10 years of being an idol and acting in over 10 movies/dramas in total mostly in supporting roles until recent years and has earned through hard work his performance prowess in The Red Sleeve Cuff and all the acclaim that came with it. Even the female acting idols of that gen are doing well with Han Sun Hwa and Jung Eun Ji in Drink Now, Work Later where neither are even associated much with their idol starts in discussions about their acting ability. But conversely currently aired/airing dramas Snowdrop has Jisoo of Blackpink as the female lead and Kim Yo Han as a relatively recently debuted idol was given the male lead in School 2021 right off the bat. She writes that Kim Yo Han’s acting has been criticized as “colorless and odorless smoke” because he can’t properly express his emotions on his face so viewers can’t feel anything from his character. For Jisoo, since the drama started and she’s referred to as the “Smoke Idol” because of her bad enunciation as if she was a smoker with a low mumbly voice. The specific issue is that her acting includes awkward expressions and gestures made worse because she can’t correct basic nasal vocalizations in her dialogue reading including not properly pronouncing her own name Eun Young Ro. The reporter said the problem is that both are the leads so their roles are so importantly to the drama story, it would have been less distracting if both started with supporting roles to build up their experience and ability.
koalasplayground.com

jTBC Female Friendship Drama Thirty Nine Releases Identical Character Posters for Three Leading Ladies Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun

JTBC Female Friendship Drama Thirty Nine Releases Identical Character Posters for Three Leading Ladies Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun — 4 Comments. Waiting for this one. All 3 actresses seem good (I haven’t seen the third one in anything yet). On a silly note, the yellow filter on the image (more saturation maybe) has turned the teeth yellow too lol that’s a first in kdramaland where everyone has sparkly white teeth.
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae confirms that he will be absent from the Golden Globes in light of Netflix's boycott

Actor Lee Jung Jae confirmed that he will be absent from the upcoming 'Golden Globe Awards' ceremony, despite his nomination for a major award. On January 5 KST, Artist Company stated, "It is an honor that he was nominated. However, because Netflix will not be participating in the Golden Globes, Lee Jung Jae will also respect Netflix's decision."
Soompi

Kim Kang Min Receives A Daring Signal From Seo Hee Sun In “School 2021”

KBS 2TV’s “School 2021” teased new developments in Kim Kang Min and Seo Hee Sun’s relationship!. “School 2021,” the eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
koalasplayground.com

Screenwriter of Critically Acclaimed MBC Sageuk The Red Sleeve Cuff Says in Post-Drama Interview that This Drama Was Written to Pay Respect to the Lives of Court Ladies ala Dae Jang Geum

This was one post-drama interview that felt intimate, meaningful, and adds additional depth to the drama. The screenwriter of The Red Sleeve Cuff, who also wrote Ruler: Master of the Mask and Gyebaek, shared her thoughts and insights on this production this week after the drama finished airing. She was approached to do it three years ago by MBC but she had just given birth so declined, but felt like now was the right time. She noticed that there had not been a traditional sageuk that focused on the life of the women who lived in the palace from the serving court ladies to the consorts/queen/princesses from the female point of view since Dae Jang Geum, so she was keen to take on this challenge. She is so pleased that there remains an audience for a well-written and acted sageuk and hopes MBC continues to produce such dramas. She said that she put in a few dialogue Easter eggs from Dae Jang Geum and Heo Joon for viewers who watched those dramas.
Soompi

Park Hyo Joo Talks About Her “Now We Are Breaking Up” Role, Friendship With Song Hye Kyo And Choi Hee Seo, And More

Following the conclusion of “Now We Are Breaking Up,” Park Hyo Joo recently participated in an interview talking about her experience with the drama. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a realistic romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love. Park Hyo Joo plays Jeon Mi Sook, an ex-model and now a housewife. She appears as a high school classmate of Ha Young Eun and Hwang Chi Sook (Choi Hee Seo).
koalasplayground.com

Official Movie Trailer for Upcoming Pirates 2 with Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, and Kwang Soo Showcase High Swashbuckling Energy and Physical Comedy

I feel like this movie is a total summer blockbuster type so I’m not sure why Pirates 2 (Goblin Flag)premiering at the end of January 2022 during what is traditionally dead time in movie releases. Even more perplexing is that it looks SO GOOD, the posters and first preview got me so interested when before I was just nonchalantly aware of this movie. Maybe it’s going against hype and not an indicator of quality because I will be super sad if the movie sucks, high expectations dashed is one of my pet peeves. The cast and crew with Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Kwang Soo, Sehun, and Chae Soo Bin attended a press conference last week and this week a long official movie trailer was released that continues to whet my interest, it looks full blown Fun with a capital F and there is so much swashbuckling charm and high comedic energy across the board. The movie will be released in South Korea on January 26, 2022.
MOVIES

