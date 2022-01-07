Chicago not feeling the love with first subzero temperatures since Valentine’s Day

A person walks along the lakefront as the sun rises over Lake Michigan near the Adler Planetarium in Chicago on Jan. 7, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The first subzero temperatures since February chilled Chicago early Friday, with a low of 1 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 30s over the weekend, but a chance of light freezing rain on Saturday has the potential to cause issues on roadways throughout the area.

“It doesn’t really take much freezing rain to cause big problems,” Casey Sullivan, a National Weather Service forecaster, said.

Temperatures remained low Friday, with a high expected to be 14. While conditions were eyeball-freezing and ankle-biting, the temperature Friday was far from the record low of 16 below zero, set in 1912, forecasters said.

The last time Chicago experienced subzero temperatures was on Valentine’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Through the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 32 on Saturday morning and 30 on Sunday morning.

A weak storm system from Canada could clip the area with dry, fluffy snow for the Monday morning commute, forecasters said, but the chance of snow is currently only about 20%. The lows headed into next week are 4 on Monday morning and zero on Tuesday morning.