ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashley Graham Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Justin Ervin

By Elyse Dupre
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys. Ashley Graham and filmmaker husband Justin Ervin have welcomed twin boys. They join big brother Isaac Ervin, whom Graham and Ervin welcomed in January 2020. "Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here," Graham wrote on...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ashley Graham Puts Her 40-Week Baby Belly on Display in Her Pregnancy With Twins

Ashley Graham can't wait to meet her twin boys. The model, 34, revealed Saturday that she's officially reached the final days of her pregnancy, showing off her belly in photos shared to her Instagram. Graham announced she's "made it full term today (40 weeks!)," in the caption, joking that "due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Ashley Graham
Person
Justin Ervin
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ashley Graham Showcases Baby Bump in Latest Pics as Due Date Nears

Anyone who has ever been through the final weeks of pregnancy knows how anxious you can feel just waiting to deliver. And with twins, it’s surely double the fun, as Ashley Graham can attest. Now that she’s nearing the final stretch of her pregnancy with twin boys, it seems she’s more than ready to welcome her babies to the world — but not before snapping some final stunning selfies of her bare baby bump. Graham took to Instagram Stories to share a few photos during her last days of pregnancy, sharing both a gorgeous modeling shot of herself in full glam...
CELEBRITIES
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Kanye & Demna Team Up With GAP, Ashley Graham Welcomes Twins, The Latest From Christian Cowan, Audrey Hepburn 2.0

Mere hours after a viral Interview article explained the furore around Julia Fox and Kanye West’s much-talked-about date night, a press release confirmed that Ye is working on a collaboration between his YEEZY GAP project and his idol, Balenciaga’s Demna. Said to be available in June with a subsequent drop in the latter half of the year, the collection will answer many people’s dreams: Balenciaga aesthetic (Ye-infused) at GAP prices. For context, the infamously sold-out YEEZY GAP Round Jacket that crashed the brand’s website cost just $200. Of the venture, Demna said: “This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Skins’ Kaya Scodelario Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband Benjamin Walker

Mother of two! Kaya Scodelario announced the birth of her second child on Saturday, January 8. “You made it here little one. ✨ Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home 💕,” the actress, 29, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, alongside a hospital photo with her husband, Benjamin Walker, and their little one. “Plus poop and puke, lots of that too.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#Ag#Filmmagic Graham#Access Hollywood
E! News

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to First Baby and Shares Photo of Daughter

Michelle Kwan said it best: "I'm always full of surprises." The former Olympic figure skater revealed she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle Kwan. "I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news," Michelle wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 5. "I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle."
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
People

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'

The 49-year-old rapper's daughter Alaina Scott, 28, announced on Instagram Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged. A series of snapshots captured the rooftop proposal, which saw Moeller down on one knee. In a second picture, the couple can be seen kissing, while a third photo shows off Alaina's engagement ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond in a gold band.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

E! News

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy