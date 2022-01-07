ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Trends After The Weeknd's Dawn FM Release

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie is trending after fans got to unpacking The Weeknd's Dawn FM. The latest album from the Canadian Pop artist has the Internet talking. Lots of rumors have been swirling about the duo dating and he seems to confirm those murmurs on "Here We Go… Again." Tyler the Creator comes...

comicbook.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Jim Carrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Friendship#Movie Star#Canadian#Mcu#The Weeknd Charts#Ibleedoutxo
