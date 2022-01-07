ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

2 lawyers arguing against Biden's vaccine mandate before the Supreme Court will have to do it remotely after testing positive for COVID-19

By Jake Epstein,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
 4 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen at sunset in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Two lawyers arguing against the Biden administration's vaccine mandate will have to do so remotely.
  • Solicitors general for Ohio and Louisiana have both contracted COVID-19.
  • The Supreme Court is set to review challenges to the administration's mandates announced last year.

Two lawyers arguing against the Biden administration's vaccine mandate before the Supreme Court on Friday will have to do it remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a Reuters report .

Louisiana's Solicitor General Liz Murrill will make her case by phone "in accordance with the COVID protocols of the Court," a Louisiana Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed to Insider, but did not offer additional details.

Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers will also be making his case remotely. Flowers' office told Reuters the state lawyer, who was vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing "exceptionally mild" symptoms and has since recovered, but tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR test as part of the Supreme Court's COVID-19 guidelines.

The Supreme Court is reviewing challenges to Biden administration's federal vaccine mandates announced last fall.

One mandate, from the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), targets private companies with over 100 workers and requires them to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

The other mandate, from the Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), requires that all healthcare workers employed by operations that get certain federal funding are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden rolled out the two mandates in November, and has since faced pushback from Republicans, who accuse the federal government of overreaching its authority.

One justice, Sonia Sotomayor, was also participating remotely for Friday's arguments, but the court did not elaborate why. And only one justice, Neil Gorsuch, did not wear a mask in the courtroom.

Read the original article on Business Insider

g
4d ago

it's already been proven and even the cdc admits, the vaccine does not prevent illness. it only keeps it from being as bad. therefore; it is not a vaccine, it is a suppressant. like cough syrup, it doesn't stop a cough it only suppresses it.

Mitch
4d ago

I dont know if this is a place for ppl to vent or if anyone actually sees or cares, but the ppl that's been working threw all this no matter what, were not get vaccine. ever, so its a big waist of time

Jim Glenn
3d ago

I wonder just how many people would have "tested positive " for the flu virus without showing symptoms over the years if millions and millions had been been tested on a regular basis each year ??

