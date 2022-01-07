ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEO native Pharaoh Brown earns NFLPA Community MVP award

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
Northeast Ohio native and former tight end for the Cleveland Browns Pharaoh Brown, who now plays for the Houston Texans, made his hometown proud after earning charitable honors from the National Football League Players Association.

Brown was named the Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting a holiday dinner at a Texas shelter, Covenant House Texas, which provides shelter, programs and services for people experiencing homelessness as well as abused and abandoned youth, including those who have escaped sex trafficking.

In addition to providing dinner to the residents, Brown also donated $4,000 to support the shelter and provided gift cards to each of the residents.

"Being named the NFLPA Community MVP means the world to me,” Brown said in a press release. “As a father myself, I know how important it is for communities to look after the well-being of our youth. I’m proud to work alongside wonderful organizations, like Covenant House, that make a real difference within the Houston community.”

The generosity provided by Brown will now be extended by the NFLPA to recognize his efforts. The NFLPA will be making a $10,000 donation to the charity or foundation of Brown's choosing.

A T-shirt with a superhero illustration of Brown will also be sold online by the Aldine Sports Association with a portion of proceeds being donated to the charity or foundation of Brown's choosing.

Brown grew up in Lyndhurst, a suburb of Cleveland, where he played both football and basketball at Brush High School. Before playing for the Texans, Brown spent two years with the Browns, spending time on both the active roster and the practice squad.

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

