Where to find a free Rapid At-Home COVID test kit in Baltimore County

Baltimore County on Friday released a list of when and where residents can pick up a free Rapid At-Home COVID test kit.

The earliest date available is January 10, starting at 1pm at the Catonsville Senior Center on Rolling Road.

Here is a list of more dates, locations and times.

Monday,

1/10/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228 Drive Thru Tuesday,

1/11/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center - Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21224 Drive Thru Wednesday,

1/12/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222 Walk Up Wednesday,

1/12/22 9.a.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center - Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133 Walk Up Wednesday, 1/12/22 4 p.m. until supplies last Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222 Drive Thru and Walk Up Thursday, 1/13/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131 Drive Thru Friday, 1/14/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Bykota Senior Center,

611 Central Avenue, Towson, MD 21204 Drive Thru Friday, 1/14/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive

Cockeysville, MD 21030 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue

Towson, MD 21286 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard

Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road

Parkville, MD 21234 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard

Perry Hall, MD 21128 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road

Reisterstown, MD 21136 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle

Baltimore, MD 21236 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive

Woodlawn, MD 21207 Walk Up Sunday, 1/16/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Drive Thru Sunday, 1/16/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Drive Thru

The County also has four free public testing locations that are open by appointment only , during the following hours starting January 10.

Former Sears Automotive Center at White Marsh Mall (Lower Level) (8200 Perry Hall Blvd, White Marsh, 21236)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Liberty Family Resource Center (3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, 21133)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Drumcastle Government Center (6401 York Road, Towson, 21212)

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dundalk Health Center (7700 Dunmanway, Dundalk, 21222)

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.