MLK’s legacy to be honored and celebrated by Jewish community

Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy will be honored and celebrated by South Florida Jewish organizations throughout the holiday weekend of Jan. 14-17.

Congregation B’nai Israel in Boca Raton hosts a Shabbat Shira (Sabbath of Song) and MLK service at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 that will be in-person and virtual. According to the synagogue’s website, this year, MLK weekend corresponds to the Torah portion of B’Shalach, which is the Song of the Sea.

Pastor Ronald Brown from Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Boca Raton, which has a near-40-year partnership with the synagogue, will participate in the Shabbat service as he will discuss the importance of justice and freedom in both Judaism and Christianity

Rabbi Rony Keller of the synagogue said it is of vital importance to have Brown participate in the service.

“It’s part of our partnership,” Keller said. “We are thrilled to have him on our bima for Friday night and to connect this beautiful weekend together.”

Visit cbiboca.org/events for more information on the service.

At 7:30 p.m on Jan. 14, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton also hosts a Shabbat Shira service celebrating freedom that takes place in-person and will also be streamed online. The synagogue’s Cantor Lori Brock noted that the congregation will chant the words from the Torah that recalls the Jewish people’s redemption from slavery in Egypt.

“Our Torah portion’s theme of freedom and fighting oppression is in harmony with the teachings of the great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Brock continued. “We will join together to raise our voices in song as we, in unison, pursue the ideal of tikkun olam - healing the world.”

Temple Beth El will also participate in the City of Boca Raton’s MLK Jr.Day Celebration on Jan. 17 that will feature city officials, speeches and musical performances The day begins with a free community breakfast at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 200 NE 12th St. in Boca Raton. At 10 a.m., participants will march from the church to Mizner Park, a walk of approximately three-quarters of a mile.

Following the march, the program will begin, with speeches and reflections from city officials, community leaders, the Boca Raton Interfaith Clergy Association and DISC of Pearl City. Those who choose not to march are encouraged to arrive at Mizner Park around 10:30 a.m.

Rabbi Greg Weisman of the synagogue said, “As we celebrate the legacy of Dr. King, I am reminded of two things.”

“One, that the faith community, especially the Jewish community, was a significant source of support for the work of Dr. King and the movement for civil rights,” Weisman said. “The second is that the work to ensure justice and equality did not end in the 1960s, or can only be relegated to one MLK Day. There is still discrimination and racial inequality in our world, which is why Temple Beth El has created a Racial Equity Task Force. We learn, think and plan how we can be a force for good and a light of morality in our community today.”

Visit tbeboca.org/events/ for more information on the events.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s Jewish Volunteer Center and its Jewish Community Relations Council, and Palm Beach Atlantic University will present the annual multi-generational MLK Day of Service on Jan. 17 that includes volunteer activities throughout the community.

Melissa Hudson, the JVC’s director, said, “We obviously have to take precautions again to keep everyone safe, but we have a lot of outdoor volunteer opportunities and some indoor ones in larger spaces like the Palm Beach County Food Bank that really allows people to social distance and where masks will be required again.”

“We really want to stick to this commitment of service on MLK Day,” Hudson continued.

The day of service will be followed by a celebration at 5 p.m. at Currie Park in West Palm Beach that will honor King and Tikkun Olam Award winners will be recognized.

Visit jewishpb.org/mlkvolunteer for more information and to register.

Contact area Jewish institutions for information on other local MLK events that might be planned.