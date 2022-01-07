ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart, Apple and More Stores Are Choosing To Close as COVID Rates Spike

The omicron variant hasn’t had nearly the same impact on retail business as the initial COVID-19 surge that led to nationwide shutdowns and thousands of store closings, but some chains — including Walmart and Apple — have chosen to shutter stores over the last month as COVID-19 rates increase.

Walmart was one of the first to make a move, closing nearly 60 stores for two days in December as a precautionary measure against rising infections caused by omicron, The New York Post reported. The shuttered stores were located in Texas, New Jersey and Maryland, and were closed to be sanitized.

Apple made a similar move early last week, closing about 20 of its retail stores after a wave of COVID-19 cases involving employees left the stores unsafe and understaffed, according to The New York Times. The closures came partly due to concerns over the risk of infection, and partly because some stores didn’t have enough workers.

“We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Amy Bessette, an Apple spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Omicron Continues To Threaten Retail, Service Industries

Retailers in New York have been particularly hard hit as that city faces a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Apple temporarily closed all of its Big Apple locations, the Glossy retail website reported. And the SJP Collection, a Manhattan shoe boutique owned by Sarah Jessica Parker, temporarily closed its doors on Dec. 28. The store later reopened with limited hours and capacity.

Meanwhile, at least three independent retailers in Charlotte, North Carolina, temporarily closed last week due to a spike in cases driven by omicron. Two of the closings were directly related to employee infections.

Even though the overall retail industry made strong sales gains during the holiday shopping season, there is concern about how omicron will impact the momentum.

“The omicron variant is undoubtedly dampening the progress that physical retail has made, which is illustrated by [our] data showing that retail job ads fell 26% in one week [in mid-December], during a time where retail job demand usually skyrockets,” Andrew Hunter, co-founder of job search platform Adzuna, told Glossy. “With omicron spreading rapidly, we’re seeing a significant impact on industries like airlines and travel, in particular, which will also move into retail, reversing progress there.”

Comments / 125

Leeanne Duran
4d ago

Ok, but supposedly if your vaccinated you should be ok though right?? I mean that’s why everybody is encouraging vaccinations ???? News Flash! They don’t work!

Reply(18)
71
Hana Gosling
2d ago

People this is JUST SO SIMPLE: Zinc stops replication of viruses and prevents oxidative stress. But 'cause is water solube you need Zinc ionophore (Iver or other), take NAC, Vit C, Quercetin. You may need antibiotic Azitromicin. There are protocols of C19 treatment!!!! Look for FLCCC protocols. Save yourselves and your close ones. This is a finnancial and power grab. Turn off those vax media

Reply(5)
7
Beverly Jane Russell
3d ago

all you wise crackers out on here you guys better wise up we are heading for a giant shut down like before.

Reply(5)
16
FOX2Now

Second area Walmart closing for pandemic cleaning

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Walmart location on Michigan Ave is closing today to allow. cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a. corporate program to clean the stores. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive...
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
WKRC

Company urges Walmart, Amazon customers not use its item after recall

UNDATED (WKRC) - An electric knife sold by Amazon, Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers is being recalled due to a laceration risk. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued a recall last week after discovering a malfunction with the American Angler Electric Fillet Knife. According to the CPSC, "The trigger...
RETAIL
Fortune

Lululemon joins Walmart and Macy’s among retailers cutting store hours because of Omicron-induced staff shortages

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Add Lululemon Athletica to the growing list of companies that were forced to reduce business hours during the key holiday quarter because of staff shortages fueled by the ongoing Omicron surge—and are grappling with a hit to sales as a result.
RETAIL
