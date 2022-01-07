110 inmates, 30 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis jail
(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) COVID-19 cases are surging in the U.S. and that's also the case in...www.kq2.com
(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) COVID-19 cases are surging in the U.S. and that's also the case in...www.kq2.com
Remember to get vaccinated or a vaccinated person might get sick from the virus they got vaccinated against because you are not vaccinated.The average age of death from Covid is 78.6... But please, keep drinking the Koolaid...
Comments / 4