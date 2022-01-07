ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart to Pay 100% Tuition and Books for Employees

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smrfL_0dfXYdKl00

Walmart is investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in “ career-driven training and development ” for its employees. The largest U.S. private employer is paying 100% of college tuition and books for its 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

See: Tuition Assistance is the Latest Perk Companies Are Offering to Lure Workers
Find: See How Much More Tuition Costs for Gen Z Than It Did for Gen X at 30 Popular Colleges

“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart, in a company statement. “This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”

According to the company, the LBU program was designed to increase completion rates among adult working learners by removing the burden of college debt. LBU launched in June 2018, offering 50 programs for associates for $1 per day; however, this fee was removed in Aug. 2021 due to changes in the economy and job market.

“We’re also excited to add in-demand college degree and certificate options in business administration, supply chain and cybersecurity. These additional offerings join a robust catalog of programs to set associates up for new career opportunities,” Stomski said.

Walmart has also added four additional academic partners including Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver and Pathstream. These are in addition to partnerships with Brandman University, Penn Foster, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University and Voxy EnGen.

According to Walmart, these institutions were chosen due to their history of successful adult and working learner programs and their focus on degree completion.

See: 25 Best and Worst Deals at Walmart
Find: Amazon, Walmart and 3 More Stores Paying Workers More During the Holidays

Since the launch of LBU , more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program and 8,000 have graduated.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Walmart to Pay 100% Tuition and Books for Employees

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Second area Walmart closing for pandemic cleaning

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Walmart location on Michigan Ave is closing today to allow. cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a. corporate program to clean the stores. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive...
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#Sam S Club#Lbu#The University Of Arizona#The University Of Denver#Pathstream#Brandman University#Penn Foster#Purdue University Global#Wilmington University
WKRC

Company urges Walmart, Amazon customers not use its item after recall

UNDATED (WKRC) - An electric knife sold by Amazon, Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers is being recalled due to a laceration risk. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued a recall last week after discovering a malfunction with the American Angler Electric Fillet Knife. According to the CPSC, "The trigger...
RETAIL
nnbw.com

Amazon, Walmart again top list of employees on Nevada Medicaid

For the second consecutive year, Amazon ranks as the company with the most employees and dependents on Medicaid in Nevada, according to a new state report. Amazon’s number of employees and dependents on Medicaid increased from 7,892 in 2019 to 14,331 in 2020, according to a report published by the Department of Health and Human Services earlier this month.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

This CEO pays new employees $5,000 to quit

It sounds counterintuitive, but what if the key to retaining employees is paying new hires to quit? Chris Ronzio, CEO and founder of Trainual, SaaS software that helps small businesses onboard employees, says offering employees $5,000 to leave just two weeks after starting employment helps him find and retain top talent and maintain a strong culture.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart Is Temporarily Closing Some US Stores

Walmart stores across the country are continuing to close with little warning. On December 7, mLive belatedly learned that a store in Kalamazoo County, Michigan had closed earlier that day while WSAZ reported on how an Ashland, Kentucky Walmart would close in two day's time, on December 12. The reason given to both of these news sources was that the store had to hire deep clean specialists to combat the uptick in COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over 59 years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its massive […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
inmaricopa.com

Police: Walmart employee assists ‘customer’ in theft

Two men, one of which was a Walmart employee, are accused of participating in a “cash back” scheme in October. Details were recently released by the Maricopa Police Department. The suspects, Austin M. Domagalski and Collin M. O’Reilly, are both accused of participation in fraudulent schemes and theft...
MARICOPA, AZ
arcamax.com

US hospitals struggle to match Walmart pay as staff flees omicron

U.S. hospitals are struggling to get the workers they need to treat patients through the winter’s COVID-19 surge as the virus collides with a historically tight labor market. High demand for labor throughout the economy is making it harder to find replacements for doctors, nurses and support staff who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
96K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy